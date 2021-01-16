The political drama Tandav premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 15. This Ali Abbas Zafar show, starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead, has opened to mixed reviews. It has hardly been a day since the series has been released and it has already landed into trouble. A section of Twitterati have blamed the makers of the show for allegedly ‘mocking’ Hindu Gods through Tandav and hence labelled it as ‘anti-Hindu series’. They are using the hashtags #BanTandavNow and #BoycottTandav and demanding it to be removed. Tandav Tweet Review: 'Powerful' or 'Propaganda'? Twitterati is Divided Over Saif Ali Khan's New Web-Series.

The show’s actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, who is a Muslim, essays the role of a student politician in Tandav and he appears as Lord Shiva in one of the scenes. The scene is not only being misinterpreted but the makers have also been accused of mocking Hindu religious sentiments. The actor who has been in question has become subject of online trolling ever since he joined the anti-CAA protests last year and also extended his support to the farmers protesting in Delhi. Take a look at some of the tweets bellows demanding a ban on Tandav: Tandav Review: A Diabolical Saif Ali Khan Leads a Brilliant Cast in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Gutsy, if Uneven, OTT Debut Series.

Hurting Religious Sentiments

Demand To Ban The Series

It's my humble request to minister that plz..plz.. #BAN_Tandav web series . It's insulting our Hindu dharm may some chamchas will support that but plz..plz #BanTandavNow #BanTandav Let's write a mail to email minister.inb@gov.in For #BanTandav emegiately plz.. pic.twitter.com/Ba5JO4zy8N — Vishwajeet Rajput (@Vishwaj04450968) January 16, 2021

The Scene

If somebody had made such a series on their gods, the matter would have reached in the parliament and top courts of the country. Hindus are not taken seriously because they don't block roads, they obey the laws. That's it. Don't test our patience.#BanTandav #BanTandavNow pic.twitter.com/5nJJvQyhy6 — INDIA WAKES UP 🇮🇳(ॐ) (@IndiaWakesUp_) January 16, 2021

Makers Of The Show In Question

Director is M Most of cast is M But series name is #Tandav Protagonist is named as "Shiva" has "Trishul" in his hand How they use every platform 2 promote der narrative by showing HinduGods in poor light & term is as "FOE" & influence youngsters#BoycottTandav#TandavOnPrime pic.twitter.com/zqqW1iNqY8 — Sheetal Chopra (@SheetalPronamo) January 15, 2021

#BanTandavNow

#BoycottTandav This is the mockery of our religious belief. These film makers has been doing this kind of shit intensionally. Why they are trageting hindu gods ? Why they didn't use "prophet Mohd" instead of lord Shiva 🙏 . So boycott this. pic.twitter.com/CIQkjBXm5M — Manish vaibhav (@Vaibhavmanish21) January 15, 2021

Will The Makers Respond?

When will you realize that it's all about How to hurt Hindu sentiments using their gods and dharma and not about Entertainment at all. I want every Hindu to speak up on these issues... #BoycottTandav#Tandav pic.twitter.com/9IYyjITZ7T — Jenny💕 (@missJen2515) January 15, 2021

Tandav features Saif Ali Khan as an ambitious, shrewd politician, named Samar Pratap Singh. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub essays the role of Shiva Shekhar, a student in a Delhi-based university called VNU. The nine-episode series also featured Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Gauahar Khan in key roles.

