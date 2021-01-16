The political drama Tandav premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 15. This Ali Abbas Zafar show, starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead, has opened to mixed reviews. It has hardly been a day since the series has been released and it has already landed into trouble. A section of Twitterati have blamed the makers of the show for allegedly ‘mocking’ Hindu Gods through Tandav and hence labelled it as ‘anti-Hindu series’. They are using the hashtags #BanTandavNow and #BoycottTandav and demanding it to be removed. Tandav Tweet Review: 'Powerful' or 'Propaganda'? Twitterati is Divided Over Saif Ali Khan's New Web-Series.

The show’s actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, who is a Muslim, essays the role of a student politician in Tandav and he appears as Lord Shiva in one of the scenes. The scene is not only being misinterpreted but the makers have also been accused of mocking Hindu religious sentiments. The actor who has been in question has become subject of online trolling ever since he joined the anti-CAA protests last year and also extended his support to the farmers protesting in Delhi. Take a look at some of the tweets bellows demanding a ban on Tandav: Tandav Review: A Diabolical Saif Ali Khan Leads a Brilliant Cast in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Gutsy, if Uneven, OTT Debut Series.

Tandav features Saif Ali Khan as an ambitious, shrewd politician, named Samar Pratap Singh. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub essays the role of Shiva Shekhar, a student in a Delhi-based university called VNU. The nine-episode series also featured Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Gauahar Khan in key roles.

