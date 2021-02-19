It’s time, ARMYs, are you read? The Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, are all set to launch the highly anticipated BTS BE Essential Edition. The album drops today, February 19, 2021, two days before the one-year anniversary of the band’s record-breaking full-length album “Map Of The Soul:7.” There’s so much for fans to rejoice, but only one thing at a time! As we are finally on the launch date, there must be several queries ARMYs would want to get addressed. Don’t worry; we got your back! From where to buy the K-Pop singers’ latest album to what’s more with the release and the price, here we have got everything you should know to order your boys’ latest release.

BTS never fail to make the headlines and on the Twitter trends. Be it the members’ birthdays or the official page of BTS sharing some cute and adorable moments of the boys, ARMYs are always entertained. A few days ago, Big Hit Entertainment released the behind the scene moments of Winter Package 2021. Now that the moment has finally arrived for the BE Essential Edition launch, fans have flooded Twitter with queries and, of course, photos of the album which already pre-ordered.

BTS BE Essential Edition Launch

BTS BE Essential Edition was made available to ARMYs for pre-order from January 25, and the actual release date was decided on February 19, which is today. The album was made available for order at 2:00 PM KST, i.e. 10:30 AM IST. The physical copy of the album will contain several fan treats for BTS ARMY, which is why it’s being named essential edition. In addition to it, a standard CD, photobook, seven types of photo cards, another random photo card out of eight options and more. The BE song list includes the title track; Life Goes On, Fly to My Room by Jimin, V, J-Hope and Suga, their Grammy-nominated smash hit Dynamite and other hit tracks.

Price of BTS BE Essential Edition: Where to Buy?

The BE Essential Edition will be made available online. Besides, those who purchase the BE Essential Edition album from the Global Weverse Shop will avail an opportunity to receive one of the 500 copies of the limited edition BTS BE Interview Photo Book. The BE Album has only one version, which is the deluxe version, which is why it is more expensive than the standard one. In India, the rough estimate of BE deluxe edition is about Rs 7,500. The BTS BE Essential Edition is available for order on Amazon.com Music, Weverse Shop and a few other online services.

Now that you know where to buy BTS BE Essential Edition, order now! Listen to RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V, J-Hope and Suga soulful edition and shower more love to your favourite boy band.

