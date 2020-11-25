K-Pop boy band BTS surprised their fans with the release of their second album BE last week. And the die-hard fans, or the BTS Army of the seven-member South Korean boyband cannot stop listening to their tracks. Their lead song Life Goes On, which happens to be directed by member Jungkook is the most favourite of them all! The song has not only garnered over 100 million hits on YouTube but has also become the Most Shazamed Song in The World! The K-Pop band is now not new to making and breaking new records with their music. The excitement for this track was ever since the group announced it would be their lead song and fans are giving it all the love as expected.

The album BE released on November 20 and Life Goes On is a beautiful melody well-suited for the current times of battling a pandemic. Talking about the music, it is soulful but at the same time gives you quite a hip hop vibe. And with Jungkook taking over the direction of this title song, nothing can fail to impress the K-Pop Army. The official account of Shazam tweeted that BTS' Life Goes On has now become the Most Shazamed Song in The World. The fans are ofcourse happy and sharing encouraging and happy tweets. Fans are also celebrating BTS' first Grammy nomination today.

Check Shazam's Tweet on Life Goes On Song:

#LifeGoesOn by @BTS_twt is now the most Shazamed song in the world 🎉 pic.twitter.com/OgknxpFZ5a — Shazam (@Shazam) November 24, 2020

Check Some Tweets About Their Song

Yes!

Yes, Yes, Yes, YEEESSSS ARMY 😍😍😍💜💜💜 Please keep doing SHAZAM ARMY STREAM EM BE STREAM LIFE GOES ON STREAM LIFE GOES ON STREAM LIFE GOES ON STREAM LIFE GOES ON — Kymberlle Alves (@KymberlleA) November 24, 2020

Time to Celebrate

Armys!!!! Time to celebrate!!! Dynamite made it!! Now can we stream and Shazam their wish title track LIFE GOES ON?? That deserves at least in the BBs too!! Letzzz get it!!! @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/YuaBeTGJTD — ⟭⟬ᴮᴱ⁷bαяbιє⟬⟭²⁰¹³ (@princessbclaire) November 24, 2020

Jungkook Be Like...

jungkook describing the 'be' album in three words "life goes on" pic.twitter.com/UczCXZivIf — jungkook pics (@kookpics) November 25, 2020

Loving the Track

When you are blue and grey, Life goes on. 💙 pic.twitter.com/r2LkBSFlCr — TIN-틴⁷🌷 (@taebokkiii) November 25, 2020

The song was on number 3, about a couple of days ago and now climbed to the first spot. The next in line is their other song Dynamite at number 5. Dynamite broke the record for most-viewed video in first 24 hours on YouTube with 110 million views. With so many of them streaming it on all music apps, they would have another record in their kitty too.

Watch Video of BTS' Song Life Goes On:

Jungkook fans would be even more happy as it is his directorial vision in here which has charmed everyone. If you are a hardcore BTS' fan then we know even you cannot stop listening to this music track.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).