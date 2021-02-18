Happy Birthday, J-Hope! BTS member, Jung Ho-seok, turned 27 today, and both the band and ARMY are ensuring to make him feel special. Besides being one of the two best dancers of BTS, J-Hope is the most cheerful member of the K-Pop band. A hugger and his playful personality, he wins everyone with his cute smile. His infectious energy and sunny disposition earned him the nickname sunshine. On the special day, the ARMY has flooded Twitter with pictures and videos of the K-Pop singer celebrating his birthday and wishing their sunshine, only the best on his birthday.

K-Pop ARMY ensures that their favourite singers in the band always feel special and are given extra attention and love on their special day. The world witnessed Kim Taehyung, aka V’s birthday in December last year, and now it is time for the cutest member of the band, J-Hope. The official page of the BTS page put out a tweet to wish the singer, followed by many birthday wishes by the ARMY. Not only photos and videos, but some also took the celebrations a bit further by arranging billboards and LED display ads to send out birthday wishes to J-Hope.

Fans acknowledged J-Hope as the ‘sunshine’ of the band, thanking him for being a bright light. The singer rang his birthday on VLive. Here we bring you the many wishes for J-Hope’s birthday by the BTS band members and ARMYs after our very own Hobi turned 27.

BTS Wishing J-Hope!

RM Wishing J-Hope!

It's Hobi's Birthday

Jin Shared His Wishes Too!

It's Hobi Day For ARMY!

J-Hope's Birthday Ad in Times Square!

here is Hoseok’s Birthday AD in Times Square! I hope he gets to see this project for him🥺#27YearsOfHope #HappyBirthdayHoseok pic.twitter.com/jZoPGeN9zO — HOSEOK DAY⭐️🕺🏻 (@jhopestudio) February 18, 2021

Happy Birthday Hobi!

It's So Perfect!

Any BTS member’s birthday is an occasion for a huge celebration. The whole day, it will be more about J-Hope today, and more wishes are sure to pour in on social media to celebrate his special day. We wish ARMYs and BTS’ sunshine a very Happy Birthday! May he continue to rule our hearts!

