BTS members are officially on Instagram. Yes, the septet - RM, V, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and Jimini, all of them finally launched their solo accounts on Monday and had been on a record-breaking run. Especially, V, aka Kim Taehyung, has broken major Instagram records such as fastest person to reach 1million followers, 10million followers, and so on. However, his buddy and Golden Maknae of the band, Jungkook, aka Jeon Jung-kook (Jeon Jungkook), turned out to be quite a trendsetter in his own right. And McDonald's seemed way too influenced by the "Permission To Dance" crooner.

The 24-year-old main vocalist and Gen-Z icon channelled his inner millennial finalising his Instagram username. *Drum rolls* Jungkook's Insta handle is - "abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz." Yep, reading it all right. He underscored in place of letters' jk,' which happens to his initials - JK. ARMY could not help falling for Kookie (he has a bunch of nicknames, guys) for his 'dope' username. McDonald's too, could not help but admire JK, instead, they went a step further and changed their Twitter profile name to "ab_ _efghijkl_nopqrstuvwxyz." Following Jungkook's footsteps, the fast-food company too underscored in place of their brand name's initials. ba da ba ba ba! Jungkook Airport Fashion: BTS’ Golden Maknae Wears Velvet Tracksuit To Travel in Style, Netizens Busy Guessing Ensemble’s Price! (View Pics).

A Look At Their Profiles

Jungkook and McDonald's Profiles on Instagram and Twitter (File Image)

Here's What McDonald's Tweeted!

Not only the witty username, but Jungkook's struggle with Instagram also prompted fans to categorise him as a millennial. The boy band star was continuously tagging himself on his posts, much to his fandom's delight. Check what ARMY had to say about Jungkook's Instagram journey so far.

Why Is Jungkook So Cute?

JUNGKOOK'S INSTAGRAM HANDLE I'M SOBBING WHY IS HE SO CUTE AND FUNNY THE UNDERSCORES FOR 'JK' I'M LOSING MY MIND HE'S SO COOL pic.twitter.com/TimUyfMRHt — focus on... march 2022⁷ (@kkyulkive) December 6, 2021

YAASSS

how to pronounce jungkook's username on instagram, a guide : pic.twitter.com/0vbJCcFBZc — ︎정구기⁷ (@dreamjeons) December 6, 2021

HAHHAHAHA

hybe: send in your guys’ potential instagram username handle ideas jungkook: hey u know what would be so fuckin funny — #YOONMIN (@miniminicult) December 6, 2021

Mystery Decoded

jungkook's Instagram username is the alphabet but he didn't added the letters 'jk' because he is JK 😭 pic.twitter.com/OiGfw21Mho — sen⁷ 🐟 finding yoongi (@sugatradamus) December 6, 2021

Yes, Yes, Yes

jungkook is so unapologetically millennial like I swear💀👁️👁️✋ pic.twitter.com/T6QwlctRDw — ☽boy ⁷ IA (@SproutJoon_) December 6, 2021

We Claim Him

jungkook is a millennial — yuyi ☾ ia studying ! (@basedjikook) December 6, 2021

Cute

y’all claiming Jungkook is gen z but he’s definitely acting like a millennial on Instagram — gemini⁷ (@gemfem) December 6, 2021

More Like Zillennial

jungkook’s Instagram name is the most millennial/gen z, relatable name I ever seen. HE’S SO FUNMY pic.twitter.com/UHiGKSvGrT — Connie⁷❄️🎄SAW & MISS BTS:(🌟 (@YayyConnaayyee) December 6, 2021

Struggles Of Being an Insta Rookie

i can’t believe jungkook is tagging himself all the time lmao he is a closeted millennial — s | almost done with thesis (@wernot7withyou) December 6, 2021

Blame It on His Hyungs

jungkook is gen z but uses the internet like a millennial he’s just so endearing — italia (@jih0_ope) December 6, 2021

HAHHAHA

Jungkook giving us a glimpse of his millennial side by tagging himself in his own posts 😭 — worldwide pretty girl ⁷ (@_JinandJuice) December 6, 2021

Now, Let's All Unite and Dance To "Permission To Dance"

BTS surprised their fans worldwide after the members debuted on the Facebook-owned photo and video-sharing platform. The move came shortly after the Big Hit Music announced band members going on a vacation marking their second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019. The much-needed break will allow the members to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. The official press release also hinted at the release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a 'new chapter.'

