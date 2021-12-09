BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, is a few days shy of his 26th birthday and what a rocking birthday month it is turning out to be for the K-pop idol. The "Permission to Dance" singer, along with the other six band members, had a fantabulous string of concerts where they reunited with ARMY (their die-hard fandom), launched solo Instagram accounts and are currently enjoying vacation. Tae Bear, in particular, has been shining brighter than his pack when it comes to shattering records. And adding another feather to his glorious crown is this act by his ardent fans. V becomes the first Korean idol to have a birthday advertisement in Forbes Magazine! BTS V aka Kim Taehyung SMASHES Instagram Records, Excited ARMY Says, ‘Everyone’s a Gangsta Until the Real Gangster Arrives’.

Fans are known for going to great lengths for their favourite idol's birthday celebrations. Placing birthday advertisements is a popular ritual. Kim Taehyung's China Fanbase, who address themselves as Baidu V Bar, announced that V's full-page advertisement would be published in an American business magazine, Forbes's year-end issue (December issue). The issue will be published on December 14, and with that, V becomes the first Korean idol to achieve this feat. Earlier this year, V was also picked as the idol who best suited Forbes and had also featured in the August issue of Forbes Korea Magazine. And now, his birthday ad is placed by his fans. Totally love V and Forbes' partnership!

Baidu V Bar Places Kim Taehyung Birthday Ad in Forbes Magazine for His 26th Birthday

Do you know how much it cost these fans to get their special gift for V in place? According to Forbes' Media Kit, the price for their full-page print advertisement starts at USD 50,000, which is over Rs 37.73 lakh! OMG. But do not be too surprised as Baidu V Bar is well-known for splurging and expressing its immense love to Kim Taehyung.

The previous year, they raised funds to light up Burj Khalifa to celebrate V's birthday. Kim Taehyung became the first K-pop artist and second celebrity after Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to get a birthday tribute by the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa.

China V Bar had issued a statement stating, "After a long period of application, finalisation, review and modification, thanks to Taehyung's global top reputation, influence and positive personal image, we are very honoured to obtain the opportunity making the world's first K-pop individual artist to print on the Burj Khalifa with a stunning three-minute sound and light show." Expect the unexpected from this fan group and other beloved fans worldwide. Happy V Day in advance.

