Buddha Purnima 2020: Sudarsan Pattnaik Shares Throwback Photo of Lord Buddha Sand Art to Celebrate the Buddhist Festival of Vesak Day

Lord Buddha Sand Art by Sudarsan Pattnaik (Photo Credits: @sudarsansand/ Twitter)

The sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik, never fails to amaze us with impeccable artistry skills. On every occasion, Pattnaik will surely treat his fans by creating a beautiful sculpture on the sands of Puri beach in Odisha. Each of his creations is dedicated to significant events and festivals. While the nation continues to be under lockdown, the Padma Shri awardee took the opportunity to share throwback pictures of his stunning sand arts. On the occasion of Buddha Purnima 2020, Pattnaik once again shared an image of his captivating sand art of Lord Buddha, carved beautifully to mark the Buddhist festival.

To celebrate Buddha Jayanti, Pattnaik shared a throwback pictures of one of his creations of Lord Buddha. He amazingly carved the portrait of Lord Buddha, who seems to meditate under the Fig Tree. The portrayal stands significant as Buddhist traditions claim that Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment while meditating under a sacred fig tee at Bodhgaya in Bihar. Sharing the picture of one of his creations, Pattnaik captioned his tweet, "Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of #BuddhaPurnima. One of my SandArt of lord #Buddha."

View Pic:

Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of #BuddhaPurnima . One of my SandArt of lord #Buddha pic.twitter.com/9li2Yy2CWv — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 7, 2020

Isn’t it beautiful? The Padma Shree awardee surely knows how to keep his followers captivated with his incredible skill, especially when the nation is going through such a difficult time. The Buddha Purnima 2020 celebrations will be different this year, because of the ongoing spread of coronavirus that has led to a nationwide lockdown in a bid to flatten the curve. Stay home, stay safe and celebrate the auspicious occasion of Lord Buddha’s birth anniversary.