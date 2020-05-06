Happy Buddha Jayanti 2020 Wishes & Vesak HD Images: Celebrate Buddha Purnima With These WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Quotes and Facebook Messages

Happy Buddha Jayanti (File Image)

Buddha's Birthday 2020 also popularly called Buddha Jayanti, Buddha Purnima or Vesak Day, will be observed on May 7 (Thursday). The day commemorates the birth of Prince Siddhartha, who later went to become Gautama Buddha – the founder of Buddhism.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Full Moon of Buddha Purnima Away From the Darkness of Ignorance, Bigotry and Hatred and Herald an Era of Contentment, Peace and Enlightenment for the World! Heartiest Greetings on This Day. Happy Buddha Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Live in Illusion and the Appearance of Things. There Is a Reality. We Are That Reality. When You Understand This, You See That You Are Nothing, and Being Nothing, You Are Everything. That Is All. Happy Buddha Purnima.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord Buddha Enlighten You on the Path of Truth, Love and Peace. You May Gather Knowledge, Power, Prestige and Money. Happy Buddha Purnima.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rely on the Teachings, Not on the Person, Rely on the Meaning, Not on the Words, Rely on the Real Life, Not on the Dreams, Rely on the Wisdom, Not on the Mind Inside. Happy Buddha Jayanti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You Be Showered With Abundant Fortune and Prosperity and Find the Path to Eternal Happiness. Happy Buddha Jayanti!

