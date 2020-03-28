April Fools’ Day 2020 Cancelled? Twitterati Urges to Call Off the Annual Tradition of Pranking This Year Following Coronavirus Pandemic

Twitterati Urges to Cancel April Fools' Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay/ Twitter)

The cases of novel coronavirus cases do not seem to stop. The world is gripped with an increasing number of victims and unfortunate deaths caused by the deadly virus. With the ongoing panic, people globally are not ready to deal with pranks. April Fools’ Day 2020 is approaching. While it has always been a light-hearted time of the year, with everyone making jokes to laugh unanimously, this year is different. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, many people took to Twitter urging to cancel this year’s April Fools’ Day. The pandemic has caused many rumours and fake news that created a panic on social media, and netizens feel this is not a good time to continue the pranking tradition on April 1, 2020. Google Cancels April Fools’ Day 2020 Pranks in the Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic.

As per the latest update, Google decided to cancel its infamous April Fools’ Day pranks in respect of everyone fighting with COVID-19. One might argue that observing April Fools’ Day can be a harmless diversion that might make a few people laugh at this dark time, but not everyone will appreciate being tricked into believing false stories this year. The pandemic era has already caused a number of fake news causing panic in the already stressful situation. As the novel coronavirus continues to upend lives, Twitterati urged to sit out April Fools’ Day 2020.

Check Tweets

we should cancel April Fools this year because I don’t think I can handle tweets that say “Scientists Found Cure For Virus” and then I click on a link that sends me to a youtube video of Never Gonna Give You Up — Plant Dad Sascha Viktor 🐀🌱 (@confusedophan) March 27, 2020

Cancel April Fools' Day?

April fool should be cancel this year😒nothing is funny🤧corona virus🦠 😭 — ❤️xeeeny_presido❤️ (@XaynabBawa) March 28, 2020

Call Off the Tradition of Pranking!

Can we cancel April Fool’s this year? What we’re living in already feels like a prank but without the “just kidding.” — Hannah Clark (@hannahhcclark) March 27, 2020

Can We?

Can we just cancel April Fool’s Day this year? The world has had enough cruel jokes thrown at it, as it is. — Erika (@Everything_Evil) March 27, 2020

Almost Everyone's Concern!

Can we cancel April fool’s this year? — Ian Agrimis (@IanAgrimis) March 27, 2020

Supporting Google's Decision to Cancel April Fools' Day

I say cancel April Fool’s Day period. https://t.co/NSMixID7kC — Antonio French (@AntonioFrench) March 27, 2020

The outbreak of coronavirus has given a lot to us. People may be tempted to do COVID-19 related pranks, and that will not help anything. It will instead cause more distress. There is also the risk of pranks, causing misinformation that could spread among people. The jokes may seem harmless but have the potential to make a bad situation worse.