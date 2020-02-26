Cheetah Cub Learns to Hunt, Video Goes Viral on Internet, Netizens Amazed

Cheetah Cub (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, Feb 25: An enchanting video of Cheetah cubs went viral on Internet in which cubs can be seen while learning hunting skills.

The video was shared by an Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda, with the caption: "Learning early the sneaking skills for hunting. Young Cheetah cub, still with the silver strip of fur called mantle running all the way down their back, trying to perfect the art of sneaking that makes them great hunters."

In the shared clip, it can be seen that two cheetah cubs with silver striped fur are practicing sneaking skills. The video has garnered over 2.1k views and is being widely circulated.

Watch Video:

Learning early the sneaking skills for hunting👍🏻 Young Cheetah cub, still with the silver strip of fur called mantle running all the way down their back, trying to perfect the art of sneaking that makes them great hunters. pic.twitter.com/EL5qz9Wayp — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 24, 2020

Twitter users are exceedingly delighted and flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, "My kittens also do the same."

Another wrote, "India should get a few of these wonderful cats...."

A post read, "Just like any domestic cat."

"Wow...its amazing" a user remarked.