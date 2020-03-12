Constable Arpita Chaudhary, Suspended for Making TikTok Video Inside Gujarat Police Station, Now Stars in Music Video And Has a Huge Fan Base

Constable Arpita Chaudhary Who Was Suspended for Making TikTok Video (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Remember Arpita Chaudhary? The woman constable of the Gujarat Police who was suspended for making a Tiktok video inside a police station? She is now a huge celebrity who also stars in an epic music video. Soon after she went viral for being suspended for making TikTok videos inside a police station, she became quite famous and even started to receive offers from Gujarati film industry. Her new Gujarati album video 'Tik Tok Ni Deewani' was launched a while back and it has already been viewed more than 16 million times. She is no longer just the constable who got suspended for making TikTok videos BUT a star! Gujarat Lady Cop Makes TikTok Video Inside Police Station, Seen Dancing Near Lockup, Suspended; Watch Video.

This song is sung by Jignesh Kaviraj whereas, Manu Rabari has written its lyrics there. The music video has been produced by Nisarg Modi. Fans are going gaga over this video. After being suspended Arpita Chaudhary, has worked in four video albums so far. TikTok Controversy in Telangana: Video Of State Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali's Grandson Sitting Atop Police Van Sparks Row.

Although she became a constable because her father wanted to see her in khakhi, she now wants to live her life by her own rules, Arpita said in an interview. For those who do not know about her viral TikTok videos, check out:

It is not too late before she joins the fil industry. When she was asked about her plans to join the Gujarati film industry, in an interview Arpita said that she has received many offers but she is waiting for the approval of her officers. In July 2019, Arpita Chaudhary was on duty at the Lehngenaz police station in Mehsana and during that time she made a Tiktok video which went viral on social media. Her senior police officers conducted a departmental inquiry and suspended Arpita which churned mixed reactions on social media.