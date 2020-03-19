Coronavirus Outbreak: #MyQuarantineInSixWords Trends on Twitter, Netizens Share Funny Instances of Staying at Home

#MyQuarantineInSixWords (Photo Credits: @deepikabablani Twitter)

As Coronavirus has spread across the world, people have isolated themselves in a bid to restrict the spread of the disease. With corporates and offices letting their employees work from home, people are confined to their houses. Most schools, colleges and other institutions in various countries are shut trying to avoid the spread of the virus. Many are in self-quarantine or self-isolation leaving public places empty. And in the meanwhile, 'Work from Home' memes have flooded the social media platforms. People can't stop sharing their funny dilemmas while working from home with the rest of their family members. And some of them have taken to Twitter sharing their quarantine experiences in just six words with the hashtag #MyQuarantineInSixWords. It seems it is indeed a task to reduce personal quarantine stories to simply six words. Social Distancing Dos and Don'ts: Thai Actor Sarawit Subun Shares Important Pictures Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

We have compiled a list of Twitterati's experience stories and some are sure to leave you laughing. One Twitter user wrote, "I barely remember what jeans are." Other writes, "Day2: Already finished my quarantine supplies." A comment said, "Gonna be playing games all day." Some comment reads include, 'Will start a schedule...next week', My wife takes social distancing seriously' and many such.

The Food Lover!

True That!

Those Working at Home With Children Around be Like:

Social distance from my kids wanted #MyQuarantineInSixWords pic.twitter.com/1OUCizPfbo — Asavari Singh (@AsavariSingh) March 19, 2020

Extroverts Reaction to Quarantine:

Tough Times:

Quarantine Time For Drunkards:

Sports Lovers in Real Problem:

Life with no sports is overwhelming #MyQuarantineInSixWords pic.twitter.com/zRGJ9O95JZ — Manny Daniels (@Lakerfanatic2k) March 19, 2020

Perks of Working From Home!

All Set!

Globally 7,426 people have died due to Coronavirus other than 1,79,111 confirmed cases. Spain, Italy and Iran have emerged as virus hotspots outside China. World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Coronavirus as a global pandemic with the disease spreading to more than 100 countries.