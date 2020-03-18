Social Distancing Dos and Don'ts: Thai Actor Sarawit Subun Shares Important Pictures Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Social distancing dos and don'ts during Coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: kong_sarawit Instagram)

As Coronavirus has spread across countries, governments are implementing measures to stop the spread of the deadly disease. In the meanwhile, as responsible citizens, people are expected to adopt measures that will thwart the spread of the virus. From self-quarantine, social distancing, self-isolation, there a list of measures that people across the world have adopted. Thai actor and social media influencer Sarawit Subun have posted an array of Instagram posts with pictorial depiction of the dos and don'ts in social distancing. Sarawit has depicted different instances in public places where we as humans can take small steps from getting contracted with the disease. Coronavirus Prevention: How to Keep Your Hands Germ-Free? Dos and Don’ts of Using a Hand Sanitiser for Protection Against COVID-19.

In one of the pictures, he shows how to touch the elevator's button using his elbow thus avoiding directly touching it with his fingers. One photo shows how to not touch the sides of the escalator and stand straight. Escalator buttons, doorknobs and food menus are some of the things one such avoid touching directly during such a situation. Also, wearing the mask properly is necessary. Removing it while coughing or sneezing does not serve the purpose. It is important that we not only adopt certain measures but implement them in the right way. Coronavirus Prevention: Can Your Smartphone Infect You With COVID-19? Right Way to Clean Your Mobile Phone to Prevent the Spread of the Deadly Disease.

Don't Touch an Elevator's Buttons With Your Fingers:

Don't Lean On or Stand on The Side Bar of The Escalator:

Don't Remove The Mask and Cough:

Don't Touch The Mask While Removing It:

Avoid Touching Door Handles With Your Palm:

Globally 7,426 people have died due to Coronavirus other than 1,79,111 confirmed cases. WHO is working with transport, travel and tourism sectors on emergency preparedness and response. World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared that Europe was now the epicentre of COVID-19, describing it as a "tragic milestone". Spain, Italy and Iran have emerged as virus hotspots outside China.