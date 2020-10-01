As many as five lakh sharks are likely to be slaughtered to create a vaccine for COVID-19. Sharks are often harvested for natural oil called squalene, which is currently used as an adjuvant in medicine. It is an ingredient that increases the effectiveness of a vaccine by creating a stronger immune response. Around 3,000 sharks are required to extract one tonne of squalene. However, the decision to kill so many large fish has given rise to many questions on the welfare of marine life. It has garnered strong criticisms from animal lovers and environmentalists alike. People have taken to Twitter expressing their dissent in the killing of the fish of which many species are endangered. Some are also inquiring if there isn't any alternative option available for it. COVID-19 Vaccine Development May Kill Over 5 Lakh Sharks! Know Why Squalene Found in The Fish is So Important in Medicines.

A California-based group Shark Allies has said that immunising everyone in the world a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine containing squalene would require around 250,000 sharks. It will depend on the quantity required which will double to half a million if two doses are required, which researchers say is likely. Meanwhile, a petition with the title 'Stop Using Sharks in COVID-19 Vaccine - Use EXISTING Sustainable Options' has been filed on Change.org against using sharks for the vaccine.

Twitterati Are Unhappy:

Oh no....can't the doctors think of some other method? :( 5 lakh is an insane amount! Are other countries also following the same method? — BTSARMYFOREVER~ ! READ PINNED! (@BTSARMY903) October 1, 2020

Do We Have an Alternative?

The ocean ecosystem will become extremely bad if something like this happens. I am sure a different way can be found. Animal slaughter is never the answer. — BTSARMYFOREVER~ ! READ PINNED! (@BTSARMY903) October 1, 2020

People Are Seeking For an Alternative:

We plant trees when cut them for our use (though not right) , But how can we regenerate these many sharks. — Teri Oye (@teri_oye) October 1, 2020

Is There a Way We Can Manage?

Why to imbalance aquatic habitat ?? Make sustainable living with covid . This pandemic is due to humans. — I didn't (@Noreplydid) October 1, 2020

Do We Have An Option?

I dont need vaccine..! We will find some other way.! Dont kill .! At Least 5 Lakh Sharks to be Slaughtered to Create COVID-19 Vaccine https://t.co/cOgY9J9jDl — Dheeraj tyagi (@CSDheerajtyagi) October 1, 2020

Do We Have a Way Out?

Just read that half a million sharks may have to be killed to make the Covid-19 vaccine. And if this doesn't explain the span of human life on Earth, idk what does. — The Delirious One (@ishanchal) October 1, 2020

How Do We Act Now?

If this is true , human need to awake, stop playing with nature otherwise nature will start playing with you. — अण्कित जिनः। (@akj224) October 1, 2020

According to the Shark Allies, species targeted for being rich in squalene are the gulper shark and the basking shark. They are classed as vulnerable which means their population is decreasing and they could become endangered if the circumstances continue to threaten them.

The advocacy group said that harvesting an endangered specie for a component in the medicine is not sustainable. Meanwhile, to avoid the threat to the shark population, scientists are testing an alternative to squalene - a synthetic version made from fermented sugar cane. According to rough estimates made by conservationists, around three million sharks are killed every year for squalene, mostly used for cosmetics and machine oil. It is also feared that a sudden rise in demand for liver oil could threaten shark populations and make the species endangered.

