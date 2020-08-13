The Crown Prince of Dubai and the President of the Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is being praised online for the noble deed that he did recently. After a bird built a nest on the windshield of his Mercedes SUV, Sheikh Hamdan refused to use it and has now cordoned off completely for the bird and its nest. In a video that he recently shared, he showed his car, where the bird has given birth to children you can see that she is taking care of her children. The Crown Prince of Dubai has earned praise for refusing to use his Mercedes after spotting a bird's nest on it.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum loves nature and is an environmentalist as well and now this incident is grabbing headlines all around social media. After spotting the bird's nest on Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV he reportedly told his staff to stay away from the area so as not to disturb the bird. However, he treated his followers with a video that is said to have been taken from a distance. In the video, you can see a beautiful bird sitting on her nest on the SUV's windshield. He said that he won't use his car until the babies hatched.

the crown Prince of Dubai, who is also popularly known as Fazza updated his followers with yet another video showing off the baby birds hatching. "Sometimes the little things in life are more than enough," his caption read. View post:

Ever since he uploaded the video it has been going viral on Instagram, collecting over 1.6 million views as we write this. Netizens were in awe of the video and flooded the comment section with praises. "So beautiful and touching," wrote one Instagram user. "How cute❤️! U r a heart of gold, who really notices and cares for every smallest being!", wrote another fan. "Lucky bird", said the third one.

