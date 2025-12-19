It seems like Priyanka Chopra's American husband, Nick Jonas, is having a phase with Bollywood songs. After the Aavan Jaavan track from War 2, Nick has found a new pre-show hyper song, this time from Dhurandhar. Nick took to his official Instagram handle and posted a clip of himself and his team members grooving on the Shararat song from Aditya Dhar's directorial. Nick Jonas Celebrates 7 Years of Marriage With Priyanka Chopra, Calls Her His ‘Dream Girl’ (See Pic)

Nick Jonas Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Nick Jonas New Pre-Show Hype Song

He revealed through his latest social media post that he has turned the peppy number into his new pre-show hype song. The video showed the Hollywood singer and actor dancing on the track, along with all the others in the room, with full energy. "New pre-show hype song unlocked (sic)," Nick captioned the post. Crooned by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas in their powerful voices, the track enjoys the electrifying music by Shashwat Sachdev. "Shararat" also has some sizzling dance moves by actresses Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza.

Nick Jonas Grooves to ‘War 2’ Song

Recently, Nick shared that he listens to Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani's Aavan Jaavan song from War 2 before every show. Nick uploaded a video of himself on IG, soaking in the melody of the Bollywood number. "My hype up song before every show on the tour," the text overlay on the clip read. Wife Priyanka also reshared the post on her Insta Stories, giving her approval to Nick's choice of song. Besides embracing each other's culture, Nick and Priyanka are also each other's biggest cheerleaders. 'The Beyond Type': Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Lead New India Campaign Aimed at Breaking Myths and Stigma Around Type 1 Diabetes (Watch Video)

Priyanka Chopra Praises Nick Jonas

In a recent example, Priyanka couldn't contain her excitement as the Jonas Brothers left their handprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles. Marking the occasion, PeeCee dropped a heartfelt note, calling Nick the most sincere, talented, and hardest-working person she knows. "So proud of you @nickjonas You’re the most sincere, talented and definitely the hardest working person I know. And this is not even my bias speaking. Watching you up there with your brothers, cementing ( literally ) your legacy in Hollywood was such a proud moment for me (sic)," PeeCee wrote.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Nick Jonas' Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2025 08:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).