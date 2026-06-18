Dimple Chaudhary Viral Video: Haryanvi Dancer Gets Into Heated Argument After Refusing Photo Request

A video purportedly featuring Haryanvi dancer Dimple Chaudhary has gone viral across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention and triggering discussions among netizens. The clip is being widely shared with claims that an altercation broke out after the dancer allegedly refused to pose for photographs with a group of young men.

According to social media posts accompanying the video, a verbal argument reportedly began when the youths requested pictures with Dimple Chaudhary and she declined. The disagreement is said to have escalated, leading to a heated exchange. Some users have further claimed that the situation turned into a physical confrontation, although these allegations remain unverified. Sapna Choudhary Welcomes Second Child; Haryanvi Dancer Names Her Baby Boy ‘Shah Veer’ (Watch Video).

Dimple Chaudhary Viral Video (Trigger Warning)

हरियाणा में हरियाणवी डांसर डिंपल चौधरी से जुड़ा एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। बताया जा रहा है कि कुछ युवकों के साथ फोटो खिंचवाने से इनकार करने के बाद कहासुनी शुरू हुई, जो बाद में विवाद और कथित हाथापाई तक पहुंच गई। वीडियो में गाली-गलौज भी कि जा रही हैं… pic.twitter.com/LI4NxvyD4C — Sahil chabra (@sahii199) June 17, 2026

The viral footage appears to show a tense atmosphere, with people engaged in a loud argument. Abusive language can also allegedly be heard in the background. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, including where and when it occurred, have not been independently confirmed. Sapna Choudhary’s Biopic ‘Madam Sapna’ Announced; Mahesh Bhatt to Chronicle the Haryanvi Dancer and ‘Bigg Boss 11’ Contestant’s Journey on Big Screen (Watch Video).

As the video continues to circulate online, it has become a major topic of discussion on social media, with users expressing mixed reactions. While some have criticized the behaviour seen in the clip, others have urged caution against drawing conclusions without verified information.

At present, neither Dimple Chaudhary nor local authorities have issued any official statement regarding the viral video. Readers are advised to treat the claims circulating online with caution until further details emerge and the authenticity of the allegations is independently verified.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 07:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).