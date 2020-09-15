New Delhi, September 15: Doordarshan, the autonomous public service broadcaster, was launched on September 15 in 1959. Doordarshan is the television vertical of Prasar Bharati, owned by the Indian government. It is one of the world's largest broadcasting organisations in terms of studio and transmitter infrastructure. Doordarshan or DD provides services on television, radio, mobile and the internet. As Doordarshan turns 61 today, LatestLY complies a list of facts about India's oldest broadcaster. Doordarshan Airs Old Classic 90s Serials; Mickey Mouse, DuckTales And The Jungle Book, Here Are Some Old Cartoons That The Channel Should Re-Telecast.

Doordarshan started as an experimental broadcaster in Delhi on 14 September 1959. At that time, it had a small transmitter and a makeshift studio.

Doordarshan reached television sets in 1965 with a five-minute news bulletin.

Salma Sultan, who joined Doordarshan in 1967, became the first news anchor.

On January 26 in 1967, Doordarshan aired Krishi Darshan programme, which later became Indian television's longest-running programme.

By 1972, Doordarshav services were extended to Mumbai and Amritsar and then on, to seven other cities by 1975.

Initially, the channel was part of the national broadcaster, All India Radio. The television service was separated on 1 April 1976.

Doordarshan introduced DD National channel in 1982.

Doordarshan ran India’s first-ever colour telecast on April 25 in 1982.

in 1982. Doordarshan's DD News was launched on November 3 in 2003. DD News provides 24-hour news.

Doordarshan did telecast popular shows such as Mahabharat, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Malgudi Days, Shaktiman, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Fauji and The Jungle Book.

Since 1959, Doordarshan has grown to cover the length and breadth of inclusive yet diverse India, painstakingly caring for the interest of all linguistic, geographical and cultural groups. Currently, it operates 21 channels: two all-India channels (DD National and DD News), 17 regional satellite channels, 11 state networks, an international channel (DD India), a sports channel (DD Sports), DD Bharati, DD Urdu and DD Kisan. On DD National (DD-1), regional and local programs are carried on a time-sharing basis for terrestrial broadcasting only.

