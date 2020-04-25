Doordarshan’s First Colour Telecast Aired on April 25, Watch Video of How DD National Broadcast Looked Like in 1982

Doordarshan’s First Colour Telecast (Photo Credits: @DDNewslive/ Twitter)

On April 25, about thirty-eight years ago in 1982, Doordarshan broadcast India’s first-ever colour programme. The channel is synonyms to nostalgia. Every time we hear or even stumble upon Doordarshan, memories flash in front of our eyes. Those were the days, when we would eagerly wait for the screen to play that familiar music and watch the grainy images of events happening across the nation. During this lockdown, we are blessed to live all those moments as Doordarshan airs the iconic shows, yet again, to keep viewers entertained. Since it is a momentous day today, here is a glimpse of what Doordarshan’s first colour telecast looked like. The video for all those who may not or vaguely remember how DD National used to look like when they first unveiled the colour screen. After Ramayan And Mahabharat, Doordarshan To Now Air Ramanand Sagar's Shri Krishna.

The famous rotating logo in colour, DD National in 2018 shared the glimpse of how India’s first colour telecast looked. This was a monumental breakthrough. It allowed sports fans to watch the 1982 Asian Games. Two years later, in July 1984, the channel came up with the first Indian television soap opera, Hum Log. Soon, Doordarshan came up with blockbusters like the Ramayana and the Mahabharata and of course Shaktimaan. The Jungle Book Re-Telecast Schedule on Doordarshan: Here’s When and Where You Can Watch this Disney Show on TV.

Watch Video:

Every time, we hear about the iconic serials played during the time, we all journey back instantly. We are thankful to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for bringing back the Golden Era of television shows during this time when the nation is under lockdown. As we mark the 38th year, since Doordarshan aired India’s first-ever colour telecast, let us enjoy the iconic shows that made a comeback on TV, on popular demands.