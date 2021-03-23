Aaditya Thackeray Has Contracted HIV/AIDS? Fake News of Maharashtra Minister’s Health Goes Viral on Social Media

Mumbai, March 23: Several media reports are doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra minister and son of the state's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has contracted HIV/AIDS. Several such misinformation is being widely spread ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in India. The fake news that Thackeray has contracted HIV/ AIDS has triggered panic among people. A fact check on the fake news revealed that the news which was widely circulated was a morphed photo shared by users on Twitter.

The morphed photo was shared by several users on the microblogging site Twitter. Reports inform that the screenshot was a morphed screengrab of TV9 Bharatvarsha report stating the fact that Thackeray had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20.

Last week on Saturday, Thackeray had said that he tested positive for coronavirus and urged people not to let their guard down and also requested people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said, "On having mild symptoms of COVID-19. I had myself tested and I am COVID-19 positive."

