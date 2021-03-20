Mumbai, March 20: Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader on Saturday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Aaditya Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, informed that he had mild symptoms of coronavirus, following which he got himself tested for the virus. "On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested", he tweeted. Maharashtra Government Issues Fresh COVID-19 Guidelines Amid Rising Coronavirus cases; Private Offices, Theatres to Operate at 50% Capacity Till March 31.

Thackeray urged people to follow COVID-19 protocols and stay safe. "I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe", he said in the same tweet.

Here's the tweet by Aaditya Thackeray:

On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 20, 2021

In the wale of the rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the BMC announced that Rapid Antigen Testing to be done randomly without citizens' consent at crowded places like malls, railway stations, bus depots, khau galli, markets, tourist places, govt offices. It added that if a citizen refuses to get tested, they'd be booked under Epidemic Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2021 06:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).