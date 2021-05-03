Can Aspidosperma Q 20 Homeopathy Medicine Be Taken As Substitute For Oxygen? Here Is The Truth Behind Fake Message Going Viral

Aspidosperma Q 20 cannot be used as a subsitute for medical oxygen. (Photo Credits: Twitter/Ayush Ministry)

New Delhi, May 3: At the time when India is facing a shortage of oxygen as the second wave of COVID-19 batters the country, several fake news are being spread by mischievous elements on social media, creating panic among the masses. One viral post claims that oxygen levels can be increased by taking homeopathy medicine Aspidosperma Q 20. However, the Ayush Ministry termed the claim as fake. COVID-19 Fact Check Series: From Holding Breath For 10 Seconds As 'Self-Check Test' to ‘COVID-19 Three Stages’ Treatment Falsely Linked to Tata Health.

In a tweet, the ministry said, “Fake post circulating on social media claims that Homeopathy medicine Aspidosperma Q 20 can be taken as a substitute for oxygen when oxygen levels fall. #AyushFactCheck: Ministry of Ayush prohibits advertisements with claims for treatment of #Covid19 from #unverified sources.” COVID-19 Fact Check Series: From 'Coronavirus in Broiler Chicken' to Aspirin 'Cure', 5 Fake Social Media Messages That Have Returned From 2020.

Fake post circulating on social media claims that Homeopathy medicine Aspidosperma Q 20 can be taken as a substitute for oxygen when oxygen levels fall. #AyushFactCheck: Ministry of Ayush prohibits advertisements with claims for treatment of #Covid19 from #unverified sources pic.twitter.com/rHW0aTh9WI — Ministry of Ayush (@moayush) April 30, 2021

In another tweet, the ministry warned people not to self-medicate in these times. The ministry tweeted, “A case requiring #oxygen rehabilitation or medicinal support is solely dependent upon the discretion of the treating physician. The public is warned not to #selfmedicate in critical conditions.”

A case requiring #oxygen rehabilitation or medicinal support is solely dependent upon the discretion of the treating physician. The public is warned not to #selfmedicate in critical conditions. — Ministry of Ayush (@moayush) April 30, 2021

Aspidosperma Q 20 is a homeopathy remedy. It is used as a treatment of disorders related to the respiratory system. Notably, the medicine is generally prescribed to Asthama patients and people suffering from influenza. However, it cannot be used as a substitute for medical oxygen, which is required by COVID-19 patients.

