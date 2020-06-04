India Reports Highest Spike of 9,304 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Count Rises to 2,16,919, Death Toll at 6,075

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 4: India's COVID-19 tally surged over 2.16 lakh on Thursday with a record single-day spike of 9,304 coronavirus cases and 260 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 2,16,919 on Thursday , the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of the total cases, 1,06,737 are active cases while 1,04,107 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 6,075 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry. Check Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday informed that so far, a total of 42,42,718 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,39,485 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. The worst-affected state with coronavirus was Maharashtra, with the total number of COVID-19 cases rising to 74,860, with 39,935 active cases. The state reported a record 122 COVID-19 deaths in single day taking the total death toll to 2,587. Meanwhile, Mumbai COVID-19 cases rise by 1,276 to 43,262; fatalities up by 49 to 1,417, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Coronavirus Recovery Rate in India Improves to 48.07%; COVID-19 Mortality Rate Reduces to 2.82%, One of The Lowest in World.

The global COVID-19 count rose to over 6.4 million, while the death toll has topped 385,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The overall number of cases stood at 6,429,453, while the death toll increased to 385,873, the report said. The US currently accounts for the highest number of infections and fatalities in the world with 1,851,530 confirmed cases and 107,148 deaths.