COVID-19 Vaccine Makes Vaccinated Person Detectable Via Bluetooth? Fake Claim Goes Viral, Here's the Truth

New Delhi, June 25: Social media is flooded with posts and videos that claim taking COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Pfizer and AstraZeneca, makes the vaccinated person Bluetooth compatible. Such posts and videos claim electronic devices with Bluetooth "recognise" persons who took Pfizer or AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. However, there is no evidence to support claims that any of these vaccines contain a microchip or any element that would make it detectable via Bluetooth. COVID-19 Vaccination Myths vs Facts: No Scientific Evidences Found Linking Coronavirus Vaccination With Infertility in Men and Women, Clarifies Government.

One of the posts claiming COVID-19 vaccine got detected via Bluetooth device was shared on Naver Blog on May 28. The post's Korean-language caption translates to English as: "Electronic devices recognise a person who got vaccinated against COVID-19 as another device with a Bluetooth function. They pair you and you show up as 'AstraZeneca'." A video, originally posted on TikTok on June 4, is also doing rounds with the same claim. COVID-19 Vaccine, RT-PCR Test Make Your Body Magnetic? Metal Objects Getting Attached to Nashik Man's Torso, Health Officials Say No Correlation With Vaccination.

The video has text that reads: "AstraZeneca Bluetooth Side Effect" and "Connect to the Bluetooth see what happens part 2!" Another video shared on Instagram on June 13 made the same claim. "(Vaccine) connected to Bluetooth!!" it claimed. The video, which is in Spanish, shows a man who purportedly took a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on May 21. A smartphone with its Bluetooth pairing mode enabled is brought close to his vaccinated arm.

Under "Other devices," a device named "HBPC-J43" appears. "There it is, HBPC-J43, that's with the Pfizer (vaccine)," says a man off-camera. But the fact is none of the vaccines against COVID-19 contains microchip or anything electronic. The device showing up on the smartphone in the video is actually a Bluetooth speaker, the USA Today confirmed. HBPC-J43 is actually a Bluetooth speaker sold in the South American country of Chile.

These claims are false and COVID-19 vaccine does not make vaccinated person detectable via Bluetooth. "Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will not make you magnetic, including at the site of vaccination which is usually your arm," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on its website.

Fact check

Claim : COVID-19 vaccine makes vaccinated person detectable via Bluetooth. Conclusion : No, COVID-19 vaccines do not contain any electronic component to make vaccinated person detectable via Bluetooth. Full of Trash Clean

