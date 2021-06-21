There have been media reports expressing concerns regarding infertility due to COVID-19 vaccination amongst population of reproductive age.

In the past few days, certain media reports have highlighted the prevalence of various superstitions and myths in a section of Healthcare Workers (HCWs) and Frontline Workers (FLWs) including the nurses.

Such misinformation and rumours were observed to be spreading in the community during the vaccination drives earlier too e.g. polio and measles-rubella. COVID-19 Vaccine Can Cause Infertility in Men and Women? PIB Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Message

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has clarified in the FAQs posted on the website (https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/FAQsforHCWs&FLWs.pdf) that none of the available vaccines affects fertility, as all vaccines and their constituents are tested first on animals and later in humans to assess if they have any such side effects. Vaccines are authorized for use only after their safety and efficacy is assured.

Furthermore, in order to curb the prevalent myth regarding infertility due to COVID 19 vaccination, the Government of India has clarified (https://twitter.com/PIBFactCheck/status/1396805590442119175) that there are no scientific evidences suggesting COVID-19 vaccination can cause infertility in men and women. The vaccines have been found to be safe and effective.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) has recommended the COVID-19 vaccination for all lactating women, terming it as safe with no need to stop or pause breastfeeding before or after the vaccination.

