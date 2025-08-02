Did a Tractor Really Get Swallowed by a Collapsing Muddy Road in India? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Clip Going Viral With Netizens Believing It To Be True

New Delhi, August 02: A viral video circulating on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), shows a group of villagers attempting to pull a tractor stuck in a deep muddy patch. As the tractor spins its wheels and tries to escape the slush, the road beneath it suddenly gives way, creating a dramatic scene where the tractor is seemingly swallowed whole by the collapsing ground.

People are seen shouting and reacting in panic as the tractor disappears into the muddy sinkhole. The entire incident appears to unfold in a rural setting, with a group of bystanders caught in disbelief and chaos. Was a Megalodon Found on Australia Beach? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Clip Going Viral With Netizens Believing It To Be True.

Fake Video Shows Tractor Getting Swallowed by Muddy Road

Video Shows Tractor Getting Swallowed by Muddy Road

However, a closer examination reveals that the video is not real. It is an AI-generated clip created using advanced video synthesis tools. Experts have pointed out inconsistencies in the movement of the people and the texture of the collapsing ground that are typical markers of synthetic content. Moreover, the way the mud folds and the tractor sinks appears exaggerated and lacks the natural physics of such real-life incidents. The high realism of the visuals has tricked many viewers, leading to widespread sharing and commentary on social media. Bunnies Jumping on Trampoline, Real or AI-Generated? Here’s Truth About Viral TikTok Video ‘Capturing’ Rabbits, Deer, Bear and Other Animals Hoping on Trampoline by Night Camera.

This video is part of a growing trend of hyper-realistic AI-generated clips that are increasingly difficult to distinguish from authentic footage. While entertaining, such content raises concerns about misinformation and underscores the importance of verifying viral videos before accepting them as fact. Viewers are advised to cross-check sources to avoid being misled.

Fact check

Claim : A video shows a tractor being swallowed by a collapsing muddy road in a rural area. Conclusion : The video is AI-generated and not a real incident. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2025 11:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).