Did China Welcome PM Narendra Modi With Drone Light Show Forming His Portrait in Sky? Photoshopped Image Is Circulated To Spread Fake Claim

Mumbai, August 31: Did China welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a spectacular drone light show forming his portrait in the sky? A viral image circulating on social media platforms such as Instagram and X claims so. The image, widely shared on Instagram and X, appears to show drones forming Modi’s face along with the words "Modi Welcome To China." Many users are circulating it with captions calling it a “historic moment” symbolising a new era of India-China cooperation.

The viral posts, particularly one claiming to be from "Suprans China Office," state that China warmly welcomed Modi with a drone show to mark stronger ties in trade, technology, and innovation. The caption further emphasises that this event marks the beginning of "global cooperation" between the two nations. However, these claims have raised doubts, prompting a closer look at the image's authenticity. Did Donald Trump Blame India for Causing Pakistan Floods? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Deepfake Video of US President.

Fact Check: Fake Drone Show for PM Modi in China

X Post Claiming China Welcomes PM Narendra Modi With Drone Show (Photo Credits: X/ @MrSinha_)

However, a Fact Check revealed that the viral image is fake. Community Notes on X flagged the photo as heavily photoshopped, pointing out that words and patterns were digitally added to an unrelated drone show. The original event was held in Nan’an district of Chongqing city on April 19, 2025, and had no connection with PM Modi’s visit. Did India Admit That Pakistan Damaged Its S-400 Air Defence Missile System? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Pro-Pakistan Social Media Claim.

Furthermore, no local Chinese media outlets reported any drone display for the Prime Minister. PM Modi, who is currently on the second leg of his two-nation tour, arrived at Binhai International Airport in Tianjin on Saturday to attend the 25th SCO Heads of State Council summit. He received a traditional welcome with cultural performances, but there was no drone tribute as claimed. Thus, the viral image is a fake claim, created to mislead audiences online.

