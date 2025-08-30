Did Donald Trump Blame India for Causing Pakistan Floods? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Deepfake Video of US President

Fact Check: No, US President Donald Trump has not blamed India for causing Pakistan floods, Video is AI-generated (Photo Credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

Mumbai, August 30: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked a false claim attributed to United States President Donald Trump about floods in Pakistan caused by India opening its dams in Kashmir. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, PIB Fact Check shared the artificially altered video of Donald Trump making the claim, along with a caption: "DEEPFAKE VIDEO ALERT!"

"Flood news Pakistan. Let me tell you the truth. Nobody tells the truth like I do. The horrible floods in Pakistan, the destruction, the tragedy, it's not just climate, it's not just rain, it's India. Believe me, India opened their dams in Kashmir. Very unfair, very dangerous. They opened the gates and millions of tons of water came rushing into Pakistan through Ravi, through Chenab, through Satluj. Everybody knows it but nobody says it. I am saying it. Pakistan is suffering," Trump can be heard saying in the digitally altered video. Did India Admit That Pakistan Damaged Its S-400 Air Defence Missile System? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Pro-Pakistan Social Media Claim.

Did Donald Trump Really Blame India for Causing Pakistan Floods?

"In an AI-generated deepfake video circulating online, the US President @realDonaldTrump claims that the floods in Pakistan are a result of India opening its dams in Kashmir," PIB Fact Check wrote. “The US President has made NO such statement! The original video is from May 30, 2025, and thus, OLD & UNRELATED! Beware of such AI-generated videos shared with the intent to cause confusion and panic. In case you come across any such videos, report them to us,” PIB Fact Check added. Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Slam PM Narendra Modi Over US-India Trade Deal? Viral Post Attributed to US President Is Fake.

AI-Generated Deepfake Video of Donald Trump Viral

🚨 DEEPFAKE VIDEO ALERT! In an AI-generated deepfake video circulating online, the US President @realDonaldTrump claims that the floods in Pakistan are a result of India opening its dams in Kashmir.#PIBFactCheck 🚨The US President has made NO such statement! ✅ The original… pic.twitter.com/p0GDXvDk6F — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 30, 2025

Interestingly, while Donald Trump repeatedly claimed credit for “solving” the military conflict between India and Pakistan, he has never blamed India for causing the current floods in Pakistan.

Fact check

Claim : US President Donald Trump claimed floods in Pakistan were result of India opening dams in Kashmir. Conclusion : The claim is fake and the video of Donald Trump blaming India for Pakistan floods is AI-generated. Full of Trash Clean

