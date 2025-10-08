Did Donald Trump Say That Pakistan Shot Down 7 Indian Jets During the India-Pakistan Conflict? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth As Pakistani Propaganda Accounts Misquote US President

PIB said that the alleged claim that US Donald Trump said that Pakistan shot down seven Indian Air Force jets is misleading (Photo Credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

New Delhi, October 8: Did US President Donald Trump say that Pakistan shot down seven Indian jets? The question comes as a video of US President Donald Trump saying that Pakistan shot down seven Indian Air Force jets during the May 2025 tensions between India and Pakistan is going viral on social media. The video is being shared by a few Pakistani propaganda accounts. The post was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user called "Jawaira Khan".

"#PresidentTrump completes his half century by mentioning for the 50th time that he stopped the war between #Pakistan and #India. He also mentions that Pakistan shot down 7 Indian Air Force jets in May," the caption of the post read. The Pakistani propaganda accounts are also claiming that US President Donald Trump, for the 50th time, claimed that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan. While the video appears to be true, scroll below to know the truth behind the viral clip. Is the Central Government Giving Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message.

Did US President Donald Trump Say That Pakistan Shot Down Seven Indian Jets? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth

PIB said that the alleged claim is misleading (Photo Credits: X/@jawaira_khan)

A fact check conducted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed that the alleged claim that US President Donald Trump said that Pakistan shot down seven Indian Air Force jets during the May 2025 India-Pakistan tensions is misleading. PIB's fact-check unit further said that Pakistani propaganda accounts are misquoting President Donald Trump's statement.

Pakistani Propaganda Accounts Are Misquoting US President Donald Trump's Statement, Says PIB

Did President Trump really say Pakistan shot down 7 Indian jets? 🤔 Some Pakistani propaganda accounts falsely claim that U.S. President Donald Trump said Pakistan shot down seven Indian Air Force jets during the May 2025 tensions between India and Pakistan.#PIBFactCheck ✅… pic.twitter.com/rXGmtOekpt — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 8, 2025

PIB further clarified that in his address, the US President mentioned that seven planes were shot down during the India-Pakistan conflict. However, PIB's fact-check unit added that Donald Trump did not specify whether the aircraft belonged to either country or if he was referring to combined losses on both sides. "Always verify such international claims from reliable official sources before sharing," the post read. Did Militants Attack Assam Rifles HQ in Imphal and BSF Patrol Vehicles on Jaipur Highway? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Social Media Claims.

Hence, the alleged claim that US President Donald Trump said that Pakistan shot down seven Indian Air Force jets during the Indian-Pakistan conflict in May 2025 is misleading. As clarified by PIB, a few Pakistani propaganda accounts are misquoting the US President's statement. PIB's fact-check unit has urged people to always verify such international claims from reliable official sources before sharing or forwarding them.

Claim : US President Donald Trump said that Pakistan shot down seven Indian Air Force jets during India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025. Conclusion : PIB said that the alleged claim is misleading. It further clarified that Pakistani propaganda accounts were misquoting Donald Trump's statement. Full of Trash Clean

