Excise Department Has Announced Over 70,000 Appointments in All States? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Message

New Delhi, September 19: A viral message is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the Excise Department has announced 70,000 appointments in all the states across India. The fake message is being widely shared on WhatsApp, triggering confusion and panic among people. The misleading post claims that the government gets the highest income in the form of tax and the maximum is from the excise department. In this regard, 50% more shops have been allowed by the government due to which the Excise Department has now announced more than 70,000 appointments in all the states. Recruitments for Government Posts Halted in India? PIB Fact Check Refutes Claims Going Viral on Social Media, Reveals Truth.

Dismissing the false claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the claim is false and misleading as no such appointment has been rolled out by the government. "This claim is fake. No such appointment has been announced by the government", the PIB fact check said. Clerks, Guards, Peons Appointed by Department of Justice For Government Jobs Through Direct Recruitment? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Here's the Truth.

Here's the tweet:

Several such fake rumours have been widely circulated on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, which spread panic and confusion among people. At a time when the country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has time and again warned people of such misleading post and have urged them not to fall a prey to such fake news and visit the official government websites for authentic information.

Fact check

Claim : WhatsApp Message claims that the Excise Department has announced more than 70,000 appointments in all the states. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB states that this claim is fake as no such appointment has been announced by the government. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2020 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).