Recruitments for Government Posts Halted in India? PIB Fact Check Refutes Claims Going Viral on Social Media, Reveals Truth

New Delhi, September 15: A viral post is being widely circulated on social media platforms claiming that the government has stopped the process of new recruitments for several posts. The misleading claim was being made by a media channel which triggered panic and confusion among people. The claim states: 'It is being claimed by a media channel that the government has banned the process of new recruitment'.

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the news is misleading. It added saying that the recruitments will continue normally through government agencies like SSC, UPSC etc. In another clarification issued by the Ministry of Finance on September 4, there is no restriction or ban on filling up of posts in Govt of India. Clerks, Guards, Peons Appointed by Department of Justice For Government Jobs Through Direct Recruitment? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Here's the Truth.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

The Finance Ministry said the Department of Expenditure circular dated September 4, 2020 deals with internal procedure for creation of posts and does NOT in anyway affect or curtail recruitment. It added saying that normal recruitments through govt agencies like Staff Selection Commission, UPSC, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), etc will continue as usual without any curbs.

Fact check

Claim : It is being claimed by a media channel that the government has banned the process of new recruitment. Conclusion : PIB fact check reveals that this claim is misleading as recruitment will continue normally through government agencies like SSC, UPSC etc.

