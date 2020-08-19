There are many celebrities across industries who come forward and help the needy. While many are vocal about it, some prefer to remain quiet and just do the work. These celebs not only believe in humanitarianism but are also actively involved in it. World Humanitarian Day is an international day and it is observed every year on August 19. It is a day to recognise all those relentless efforts and sacrifices made by all humanitarian personnel and remembering those who have lost their lives working for the wonderful causes. World Humanitarian Day 2020: Thoughts of Gratitude And Kindness That Will Inspire You To Be The Change You Wish To See in The World!

Each year World Humanitarian Day observes a theme. This year, the tribute is being paid to all those Real Life Heroes who have taken immense efforts and helped the needy amid the coronavirus pandemic. This year, tribute is being paid to all those who helped and saved each and every human being amid the global crisis. Let’s take a look at the list of those celebrities who have helped the needy amid coronavirus pandemic and also during other crisis. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins Greta Thunberg to Protect the Most Vulnerable Children Affected By COVID-19.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has extended her support to various social causes. She has provided support to unprivileged children, environmental charities, support women entrepreneurs amid COVID-19, and much more. She has been working with UNICEF since 2006 and was appointed as the national and global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for child rights in 2010 and 2016, respectively. She also runs her own foundation, Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education.

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood has been like a savior or guardian angel to thousands of stranded Indian migrant workers amid the lockdown owing to coronavirus pandemic. He has been arranging buses, special trains and other modes of transportation to help these migrants reach home safely. He has also been helping students who have been stranded in abroad and help them reach home through chartered flight.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has been involved in various charities and he’s also the founder of the NGO, Being Human. It is funded by sales of Being Human-branded merchandise that provides education and healthcare services for the underprivileged in the country. Amid this ongoing coronavirus crisis, Salman has also extended support to local villagers by providing them with necessary food supplies. He has also financially supported the daily wage workers in the film industry whose income were hit owing to the ongoing crisis and transferred funds into their accounts.

Amitabh Bachchan

The veteran actor of Hindi Cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, has been involved in various humanitarian works. He had donated humongous amount to clear the debts of farmers in Andhra Pradesh, Vidarbha and Bihar. In 2013, he founded the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Memorial Trust. In 2002, Big B, as he is fondly called, was made a UNICEF goodwill ambassador for the polio Eradication Campaign in India.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza, the former Miss Asia Pacific, is known to be vocal for environmental issues, animal rights and also has been involved in various welfare activities for children. She has been involved with Child Rights and You, Cancer Patients Aid Association, PETA and other organisations as well.

So these are some of the popular Indian celebrities who have been involved in humanitarian causes. There are many others who have been doing such generous works and saving many lives. On this World Humanitarian Day, we thank them all for their immense love and all the efforts that they are taking to help the needy.

