Fake Order Under The Name of Union Health Ministry Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth

New Delhi, October 26: A fake order issued under the name of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is doing the rounds on social media platforms. The order claims that 'SBTA Business Junction Pvt Ltd' has been authorised to ensure feedback of COVID-19 vaccinated people till September 30, 2031.' The order is dated August 27, 2021. It is being widely shared and circulated on various digital platforms. Fake Message Claiming COVID-19 Is Bacteria That Can Be Cured With Aspirin Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Debunks It.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the viral order is fake. PIB has further clarified that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has not issued any such order. Anaesthetics Can Be Life-Threatening for People Who Have Taken COVID-19 Vaccine? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Post.

See Fact Check By PIB Here:

An order purportedly issued by @MoHFW_INDIA claims that 'SBTA Business Junction Pvt Ltd' has been authorised to ensure feedback of #COVID19 vaccinated people till September 30, 2031 #PIBFactCheck: ▶️This claim is #FAKE ▶️@MoHFW_INDIA has NOT issued this order pic.twitter.com/zgmG0rq5Uj — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 26, 2021

The government and its various agencies have times and again cautioned the people against such false and misleading claims. People are advised to rely only on notifications from competent authorities and verified sources for any information related to government or its ministries. People should avoid sharing and circulating such posts on social media without proper verification in order to curtail the spread of fake news.

Fact check

Claim : SBTA Business Junction Pvt Ltd\' has been authorised to ensure feedback of COVID-19 vaccinated people till September 30, 2031 Conclusion : The claim is fake. Full of Trash Clean

