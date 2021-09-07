New Delhi, September 7: A message claiming that coronavirus or COVID-19 is not a virus but a bacteria is going viral on social media, especially on WhatsApp. The message also claims that COVID-19 infection can be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin. Since the message is widely circulated, PIB Fact Check, a dedicated platform that counters misinformation related to government schemes and policies, today debunked the claims. Group Admins of WhatsApp and Other Social Media Platforms to Be Held Responsible for Circulating Fake News on COVID-19, Says Mumbai Police.

The viral message reads: "Singapore has become the first country in the world to perform an autopsy (post-mortem) of a COVID-19 body. After a thorough investigation, it was discovered that COVID-19 does not exist as a virus, but rather as a bacteria that has been exposed to radiation and causes human death." Debunking it, PIB Fact Check tweeted: "This claim is #FAKE! #COVID19 is a virus not a bacteria." Top Epidemiologist Admits Hearing of COVID-19 Outbreak in Wuhan 2 Weeks Prior to Disclosure to Global Health Bodies.

It is also not true that COVID-19 infection can be cured "with anticoagulants like aspirin". "It can not be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin," clarified the PIB Fact Check.

PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message Claiming COVID-19 Is Bacteria That Can Be Cured With Aspirin:

A forwarded #WhatsApp message claims that #COVID19 is not a virus but a bacteria and it can be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin.#PIBFactCheck ▶️ This claim is #FAKE! ▶️ #COVID19 is a virus not a bacteria. ▶️ It can not be cured with anticoagulants like aspirin. pic.twitter.com/e8RgPRFL0C — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 7, 2021

Since the beginning of the pandemic, social media platforms are flooded with fake news and misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines against the deadly virus. Those claims are amplified to boost sentiments against lockdowns, face masks and vaccines. Readers must listen and read experts on the sensitive issue and should develop any misconceptions based on some social media post.

In India, citizens can visit the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and social media handles of the Press Information Bureau for authentic information on COVID-19.

