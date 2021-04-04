Fake WhatsApp Message About 'COVID-19 Three Stages' Treatment Falsely Linked to Tata Health Surfaces Again This Year; Know The Truth Behind Viral Message

Mumbai, April 4: Since the outbreak of COVID-19 last year, several fake news is doing rounds on social media. These fake viral messages not only spreading misinformation but are also creating panic among the masses. One such fake viral WhatsApp message regarding "COVID-19 three stages" treatment falsely linked to Tata Health again surfaced this year at the time when the country is grappling to deal with the second wave of COVID-19.

The fake message is being spread as a Tata Group advisory. The viral post is spreading misinformation about the treatment of the virus. According to the message, if some contracted COVID-19 through the nose, it can be cured in half a day by inhaling steam and consuming Vitamin c. Fake Viral WhatsApp Audio Message on COVID-19 Linked Falsely to Medanta Hospital’s MD Dr Naresh Trehan Surfaces Again This Year; Hospital Urges People Not Believe In The Audio Clip.

It also said that if someone had COVID-19 in the throat, it could be cured by drinking hot water. As per the message, in the third stage, where COVID-19 is in lungs and a patient is suffering from breathlessness, she/she should take paracetamols and should start doing breathing exercise apart from doing water gargles and taking a lot of liquid.

The viral WhatsApp message is also asking people to have COVID-19 medical kit comprising Paracetamol, Vitamin C and D3, B Complex, Betadine for mouth wash, Oximeter, Vapour+ capsule, Aarogya Setu app at home to fight the deadly virus. The message also asked people to do breathing exercises.

Fake Message Which Surfaced Last year Also:

@tatahealth there is a msg on whatsapp attributed to @TataCompanies & you regarding Covid Medical Kit/Cures. Can you confirm the authenticity of this msg @IndiaToday @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/ejRfMH4Plr — Ujjwal Sabharwal (@UjjwalSabharwal) June 13, 2020

Last year also in June the same message surfaced. Tata Health had termed the message as fake. responding to one of the Twitter users, Tata Health had tweeted, “We are sorry, but the above message received by you is not from Tata Health. Kindly inform the same to the group from where you received this message.” Indian Railways Cancels All Trains Till March 31? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Message.

Tata Health's Statement Which Was Issued Last Year When The Message Went Viral:

We are sorry but the above message received by you is not from Tata Health. Kindly inform the same to the group from where you received this message. — Tata Health (@tatahealth) June 13, 2020

LatestLY advises people not to believe in such fake messages and should not spread the misinformation. People should visit official websites and believe in the official statements released by the Union Health Ministry and the WHO.

