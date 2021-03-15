Indian Railways Cancels All Trains Till March 31? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Message

New Delhi, March 15: At the time when the world is grappling to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, several fake news are doing rounds on social media by spreading misinformation and creating panic among the masses. One such viral post claim that all the trains will be cancelled till March 31. The message also contains a screengrab of a TV news alert. Indian Railways Cancels All Passenger Trains Till March 31, 2020, As Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise, Only Goods Trains to Run.

The PIB Fact Check team termed the viral post as fake. The screengrab was of the last year when the trains were cancelled till March 31 after the outbreak of coronavirus in India. It is now being circulated to spread misinformation. The Indian Railways has not made any such announcement. COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage in Rajasthan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Report.

The PIB, in a tweet, said, “The news, which claimed that the trains would be cancelled till March 31 is old. The Indian Railways has not taken any decision to cancel the trains. The news is old, and it is being shared in the wrong context.”

Tweet By PIB Fact Check:

एक खबर में दावा किया जा रहा है कि 31 मार्च तक सभी ट्रेनें रद्द कर दी गई हैं। #PIBFactCheck: यह खबर पुरानी है। @RailMinIndia ने 31 मार्च, 2021 तक ट्रेन रद्द करने का यह फैसला नहीं लिया है। इस पुरानी खबर को गलत संदर्भ में साझा किया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/YcZ8Za9Vj1 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 15, 2021

Notably, last year on March 22, the Indian Railways cancelled all the passenger trains till March 31, 2020, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. All the suburban trains on Central Railway and Western Railway were also cancelled till March 31. In May 2020, the government started Special Shramik Trains for migrant labourers and people stuck at various places of the country due to coronavirus.

LatestLY advices readers to restrain from sharing fake news. They should visit official websites for verified information.

