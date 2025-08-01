Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Slam PM Narendra Modi Over US-India Trade Deal? Viral Post Attributed to US President Is Fake

Mumbai, August 1: A social media post claiming that former US President Donald Trump criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over trade tariffs and lack of acknowledgment is going viral. The post, allegedly shared by an X user, claims Donald Trump expressed frustration over India's "total silence" despite receiving favourable deals and support from the United States. The viral message is being widely circulated across X, formerly Twitter, with many users assuming it to be genuine.

A user shared a screenshot carrying the post by Donald Trump on X. "Now he is behaving like a jilted lover and Modiji giving him silent treatment ," the user wrote while sharing the screenshot. In the viral post, Trump allegedly writes, "So hard to believe that Prime Minister Modi STILL hasn't responded to my tweets, statements, or tariff concerns. We gave India so much great deals, defense support, big crowds and yet, TOTAL SILENCE. Not even a thank you! Don't forget I'm the one who got India and Pakistan to declare a ceasefire. Nobody else could do that. MANY people said I should've gotten the Nobel Prize for it!! India continues to benefit while American workers suffer. I've always liked Modi, but this kind of disrespect will NOT be forgotten. Bad for business. Bad for friendship. #AmericaFirst." Did India Declare a Financial Emergency After USD 60 Billion Market Crash Triggered by Donald Trump’s Tariff? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda Account.

Fake Post Where Donald Trump Targets PM Modi Over Trade Deal

Did Donald Trump Slam PM Narendra Modi Over US-India Trade Deal?

However, a review of Donald Trump's official Truth Social feed reveals that no such post exists. The viral message attributed to him does not appear anywhere on his verified account. In fact, the most recent post by Trump that mentions India does not include any personal attack on Prime Minister Modi or any mention of ceasefire negotiations between India and Pakistan.

Donald Trump's Last Post With India Mention

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.31.25 12:00 AM EST pic.twitter.com/jF6BeLXROM — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@DailyTruthPosts) July 31, 2025

Hence, the post currently being shared is fabricated. Social media users are advised to verify the authenticity of such viral claims before sharing them further. Donald Trump’s 25% Tariff on India Comes Into Effect Today.

On July 31, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order introducing new tariffs on a broad range of its trading partners, including India, set to come into effect on August 7. Accordingly, 25% tariffs have been imposed on India. The order imposes so-called “reciprocal” tariffs ranging from 10% to 41% on imports into the United States from dozens of countries and foreign territories.

