Did a Wave Crash Through Beachside Gym? Fact Check Reveals Viral Reel Is AI-Generated

Mumbai, November 10: Did a wave crash through a beachside gym? The question comes as an Instagram post going viral on social media is making the alleged claim. "A rogue wave just crashed through the beachside gym," the caption of the widely circulated video read. Notably, the appears to be true and has a time and date stamp stating that the incident occurred on November 6 at around 9 PM. The viral clip begins with people working out at a beachside gym.

As the video moves further, a wave is seen crashing through the beachside gym and leaving all the people in shock and surprise. The viral clip also shows one man lying on the floor as others continue their workout, soon after the wave crashed through the gym. "Treadmills floating, dumbbells doing laps, and one guy still flexing underwater. Looks like leg day’s postponed till the tide chills," the caption added. Although the video appears to be true, scroll below to see if it is genuine or fake. Did a Tiger Attack a Man at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand? Viral Reel Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check.

Viral Video Showing Wave Crashing Through Beachside Gym Is AI-Generated

Video shows a wave crashing through a beachside gym (Photo Credits: Instagram/aikalaakari)

Viral Reel Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check

A fact check of the viral clip revealed that the video was created using Artificial intelligence (AI). The video was made using AI tools such as OpenAI's Sora 2 and Imagine Art. In the caption, the Instagram user clarified that the video was created using the artificial intelligence tools mentioned above. "Comment imagine art to get the secret website I used to make AI-generated photos and videos," the user said.

Notably, the viral video showing a wave crashing through the beachside gym was made by Rahul Nanda, an AI filmmaker, who goes by the handle "aikalaakari" on the photo and video sharing platform. Nanda has three lakh followers and makes AI reels. He has created several AI videos, such as a leopard at Jholalabad Mall, a leopard entering Dharamshala cricket stadium, and an Indian gaur damaging a red Ferrari in Wayanad, among others. Did a Tiger Attack and Take a Man Away Near Brahmapuri Forest Guest House in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur? Fact Check Reveals Viral Video Is AI-Generated.

Hence, the viral video showing a wave crashing through a beachside gym is not true. The viral clip is fake and created using artificial intelligence. As clarified by the Instagram user, the video was made using AI tools such as Sora 2 and Imagine Art. It's not clear if the viral clip was digitally altered to mislead people or spread fake news.

