Is There Sunday Mega Block on August 03, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, August 2: If you’re planning to travel by Mumbai local trains on Sunday, August 3, 2025, brace for delays and route changes due to the weekly Sunday mega block. These maintenance blocks are essential for railway infrastructure upgrades but often disrupt mid-day suburban services. This Sunday, the Central, Harbour, and Western lines will be impacted, while Transharbour and Uran lines remain unaffected.

The Railway authorities have announced special arrangements and diversions to manage traffic flow. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys outside block hours or use unaffected routes where possible.

Is There Sunday Mega Block on August 03, 2025?

Central Line: Fast Trains Diverted Between Matunga and Mulund

A mega block will be in effect on the UP and DOWN fast lines between Matunga and Mulund from 11:05 am to 3:45 pm.

Down fast trains from CSMT (between 10:36 am and 3:10 pm) will be diverted to the slow line at Matunga, halting at all scheduled stations up to Mulund, and will arrive 15 minutes late.

Up fast trains from Thane (between 11:03 am and 3:38 pm) will be diverted on the slow line at Mulund and rejoin the fast line at Matunga, with similar delays.

Harbour Line: No Services Between Kurla and Vashi

A block has been announced on the Harbour Line between Kurla and Vashi from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm.

Services between CSMT and Panvel/Belapur/Vashi will be cancelled during this period.

Special suburban trains will run between CSMT–Kurla and Panvel–Vashi.

Harbour commuters can travel via Thane–Vashi/Nerul between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm.

Western Line: Jumbo Block Between Churchgate and Mumbai Central

A jumbo block will be enforced on the UP and DOWN fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central from 10:35 am to 3:35 pm.

All fast trains will run on the slow lines during this time.

Several trains will be cancelled or short-terminated at Dadar or Bandra.

In summary, Mumbai locals will face route changes and delays this Sunday, August 3. Passengers are urged to check live updates and travel outside block hours if possible.

Fact check

Conclusion : Mumbai local train services will face disruptions on August 3 due to scheduled mega blocks on Central, Harbour and Western lines. Passengers should expect delays, check live updates, and plan travel outside block hours where possible.

