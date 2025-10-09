Just a day after the inauguration of Mumbai Metro Line 3's last phase from Worli to Cuffe Parade, commuters were seriously inconvenienced on Thursday, October 9, as mobile networks collapsed within the underground section. Travelers reported losing connectivity from all major telecom operators, rendering it impossible to make UPI payments, avail online tickets, or even make ordinary calls. Journalist Richa Pinto took to X to share the problems faced by commuters. "Mumbai Metro 3 Day 1: No Mobile network yet within the train station from Worli to Cuffe Parade," she said. "Yet unable to book tickets beyond Worli on the Mumbai One app," she added. Mumbai Metro Line 3 Inaugurated: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Final Phase of 2B Between Atre Chowk and Cuff Parade; Launches Mumbai One App (Watch Videos).
No Mobile Signal on Aqua Line
Pic 1: Mumbai Metro 3 Day 1: No Mobile network yet within the train station from Worli to Cuffe Parade
Pic 2 & 3: Yet unable to book tickets beyond Worli on the Mumbai One app
Pic 3: Yours truly 😀 pic.twitter.com/P73rjvAeOJ
— Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) October 9, 2025
Commuters Struggle With Online Ticketing
Mumbai Metro Line 3 is an absolute surreal experience.
Extremely affordable, fast and so clean that Tiles Shine ✨
Only 2 things missing
1️⃣ Mobile Network - Hope MMRCL solves issues between Aces India & Jio, Airtel
2️⃣ Feeder Buses - Each Station must be get 20 AC Feeder bus pic.twitter.com/eU3LuqlDJH
— InfraStory (@marinebharat) October 9, 2025
Mumbai Metro 3 Network Woes Continue
First Day First Ride in @MumbaiMetro3 from CSMT to Churchgate. Kudos 💐
There are teething problems. Can be overcome.
PROs: 1) direct access from CSMT subway to metro 2) adequate signages 3) announcements
CONs: 1) network problem
2) carry cash for buying tickets pic.twitter.com/7UZbf39UmU
— V. Chandrasekar (@ChandarRly) October 9, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)