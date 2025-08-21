Jan Dhan Accounts of 84 Lakh Beneficiaries in Bihar To Be Closed if KYC Not Updated by September 30? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Report

PIB said the claim that Jan Dhan accounts will be closed if KYC is not updated is misleading (Photo credits: X/@PIB_Patna)

Patna, August 21: A news report claims that the Jan Dhan accounts of people in Bihar will be closed if the Know Your Customer (KYC) formalities are not updated by September 30. The alleged claim was made in a report published in the Hindustan newspaper's Bihar edition. In its article, Hindustan newspaper claimed that around 84 lakh Jan Dhan account holders in the state risk losing access to their accounts if the KYC is not updated by the deadline. As per the report, about 84 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) in Bihar must complete KYC verification of their bank accounts by September 30.

The news report further alleged that failing to complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) formalities may result in the closure of their Jan Dhan accounts. While it is true that banks across the country have been instructed to update the KYC details of Jan Dhan account holders as part of a financial inclusion campaign, the alleged claim in Hindustan newspaper that accounts of 84 lakh beneficiaries will be closed if KYC is not completed is not entirely accurate. Scroll below to know the truth.

Jan Dhan Accounts of People in Bihar Will Be Closed if KYC Not Updated? PIB Reveals Truth

हिंदुस्तान अख़बार (बिहार संस्करण) की एक खबर में बताया गया है कि 30 सितंबर तक KYC अपडेट नहीं करने पर जनधन खाते बंद हो जाएंगे। ❌यह खबर भ्रामक है। ✅KYC जरूरी है, लेकिन अगर KYC अपडेट नहीं किया जाता है तो खाता बंद नहीं होगा।#PIBFactCheck #PIBPatna pic.twitter.com/pPZNJ9v0NV — PIB in Bihar (@PIB_Patna) August 20, 2025

According to a fact check conducted by PIB, the alleged claim that Jan Dhan bank accounts of 84 lakh people in Bihar will be closed because they failed to update their KYC by September 30 is misleading. PIB further said that updating KYC is necessary; however, it clarified that Jan Dhan accounts will not be closed if the Know Your Customer formalities are not completed.

Hence, the Hindustan newspaper article's claim that 84 lakh Jan Dhan accounts in Bihar will be closed if KYC is not updated by September 30 is misleading. Last month, the Finance Ministry said that the Department of Financial Services has not asked banks to close inactive PM Jan Dhan Yojana accounts.

In an official release, the Finance Ministry said that DFS has launched a nationwide three-month campaign, starting from July 1, to deepen the adoption of Jan Dhan Yojana accounts, Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, and other welfare schemes.

