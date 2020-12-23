Mukesh Ambani Hosted Party Violating COVID-19 Rules to Welcome His Grandson? Old Video of 2019 is Going Viral With False Claim; Know The Truth

An video of party hosted by MUkesh Ambani is going viral claiming COVID-19 protocols were violated (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mumbai, December 23: During COVID-19 pandemic, several old images and videos are being circulated on social media with false claims spreading misinformation among the masses. Recently, an old video of 2019 Ganesh Chaturthi gathering at Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai is currently going viral. Social media posts claimed that social distancing and other COVID-19 rules were violated in the event held to welcome Shloka and Akash Ambani's son.

Notably, politicians and celebrities, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Aamir Khan attended the ceremony. The video is being shared widely across all platforms of social media amid reports of a new strain of COVID-19 found in the United Kingdom. Fake News of PM Narendra Modi Visiting Mukesh Ambani's Newborn Grandson Amid Farmers' Protest Shared on Social Media, Fact-Check Reveals Truth Behind Pic Going Viral.

One such Twitter user wrote, "Celebrations at Mukesh bhai Ambani's abode to welcome his grandson So, now it's patently clear that Covid doesn't attack the rich & glamorous!! Our dear Covid Ambassador AB also present at the scene with no mask. The curfew, covid and vaccines are only for common people."

Old Video Shared with False Claim:

Celebrations at Mukeshbhai Ambani's abode to welcome his grandson So, now it’s patently clear that Covid doesn’t attack the rich & glamorous!! Our dear Covid Ambassador AB also present at the scene with no mask The curfew, covid and vaccines are only for common people pic.twitter.com/yGk1OAAfPA — 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐝 (@IndiaAwakened_) December 22, 2020

Notably, Mukesh Ambani on December 10 became a grandfather after a son was born to his eldest son. Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March 2019. Ambani, 63, and his wife Nita have three children - twins Akash and Isha, 29 years old, and Anant, 25. The Ambani family is said to have returned to Mumbai just before Diwali last month after spending considerable time abroad.

Original Video Surfaced in 2019:

Amid reports of the new strain of coronavirus, which is considered to "super spreader", Maharashtra government has imposed night curfew till January 5 from 11 pm to 5 am. The state government also announced 14-day mandatory institutional quarantine for all the passengers arriving from Europe and the Middle East.

Fact check

Claim : COVID-19 rules were violated at Mukesh Ambani\'s party held to welcome his grandson. Conclusion : No such party was organised by Mukesh Ambani during COVID-19 pandemic. The video going viral is of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in 2019. Full of Trash Clean

