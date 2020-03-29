Fact Check: Is Coronavirus Airborne? WHO Dismisses Fake News That COVID-19 Can Transmit Through Air

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, March 29: Social media is flooded with posts that suggest coronavirus, which has claimed over 30,000 lives across the world, is airborne. Messages on WhatsApp claiming that coronavirus can transmit through the air have triggered panic among people. Many have started believing that they will get infected with coronavirus sooner or later as the virus can travel in the air. The World Health Organisation (WHO), however, has dismissed these claims. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on March 29.

In a tweet, the WHO has clarified that coronavirus is not airborne. "The virus that causes COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. These droplets are too heavy to hang in the air. They quickly fall on floors or surfaces," the UN body explained. It pointed out that a person can contract coronavirus if he/she comes in contact with the virus-infected person. Fake Image of Vladimir Putin Wearing Yellow Hazmat Suit in Meeting With Russian Officials Goes Viral; Here's a Fact Check.

Coronavirus is Not Airborne: WHO

FACT: #COVID19 is NOT airborne. The #coronavirus is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. To protect yourself: -keep 1m distance from others -disinfect surfaces frequently -wash/rub your 👐 -avoid touching your 👀👃👄 pic.twitter.com/fpkcpHAJx7 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 28, 2020

"You can be infected by breathing in the virus if you are within 1 metre of a person who has COVID-19, or by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth before washing your hands," the WHO said. It advised people to maintain social distancing and personal hygiene in order to stop coronavirus from spreading. "To protect yourself, keep at least 1-metre distance from others and disinfect surfaces that are touched frequently," it said.

"Regularly clean your hands thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose," the WHO suggested. The global death toll due to coronavirus has crossed 30,000, with over six lakh being treated across the world. Italy remained the worst-hit country amid the coronavirus outbreak. As of Saturday, the total number of infections, fatalities and recoveries rose to 92,472.

