SSC Has Introduced ‘Tier-0’ Which Is Mandatory for Candidates To Apply for Jobs? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Notice

New Delhi, January 6: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that due to the increasing load on Staff Selection Commission (SSC) servers, a new tier named 'Tier-0' has been rolled out. The fake claim states that the candidates can only apply for jobs after qualifying it. The misleading information triggered panic and fear among the applicants. The notification stated, "This will be qualifying in nature. The candidate can only apply for jobs after qualifying it". Intelligence Bureau Invited Job Applications Via Recruitment Ad? PIB Fact Check Busts Fake News.

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) informed that the news is completely baseless and termed it as 'fake'. It added that no such notice has been issued by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). "This notice is Fake. No such notice has been issued by the SSC", the fact check revealed. Any decision taken by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is made available on the Commission's website — ssc.nic.in.

A notice allegedly issued by the SSC claims that due to the increasing load on SSC servers a new tier named 'Tier-0' has been introduced and candidates can only apply for jobs after qualifying it.#PIBFactCheck: This notice is #Fake. No such notice has been issued by the SSC. pic.twitter.com/nco7f7xw13 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 6, 2021

Fake news is spreading like wildfire on social media ever since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. To curb the spread of misinformation, government has advised people not to believe in such fake news and rumours. Several initiatives have been taken to curb the spread of fake news by doing a fact check of the fake and misleading information on digital platforms.

