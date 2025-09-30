Was Sonam Wangchuk Arrested on the Directions of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Without Any Evidence? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally Altered Video of Ladakh DGP SD Singh Jamwal

Mumbai, September 30: A video going viral on social media shows Director General of Police (DGP) Ladakh, SD Singh Jamwal, claiming that activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on the directions of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh without any evidence. It must be recalled that activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on Friday, September 26, by Leh police under the National Security Act (NSA), days after violent protests in Leh. Since his arrest, Wangchuk has been lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail.

The video was shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption reading, "ADGP Ladakh Dr S D Singh admits that he arrested Sonam Wangchuk on the directions of the Indian Defence minister without any evidence." The viral clip shows Ladakh DGP SD Singh Jamwal apologising to the people of Kashmir. In the video, the Ladakh DGP is heard saying that they did not get any evidence against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. DGP SD Singh Jamwal also says that they arrested Wangchuk on the directions of the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Sonam Wangchuk Arrest Update: Ladakh DGP Alleges Climate Activist’s Links With Pakistan, Probes His Visit to Bangladesh and Foreign Funding; Check Details Here (Watch Video).

Sonam Wangchuk Arrested on Directions of Defence Minister? PIB Reveals Truth

🚨 DEEPFAKE VIDEO ALERT! A digitally altered video of Director General of Police (DGP) Ladakh Dr. S.D Singh is circulating on social media, in which he is making claims that Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on the directions of the Indian Defence Minister without any evidence.… pic.twitter.com/vWeihURcP8 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 30, 2025

While the video is going viral, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed that the clip is digitally altered. PIB's Fact Check Unit clarified that Ladakh DGP SD Singh Jamwal did not make such a statement. "Beware of such AI-generated videos shared with the intent to mislead the public and cause confusion & panic," PIB's post read. It also shared the original link of Jamwal's interview, which can be watched below. A day after Sonam Wangchuk's arrest, Ladakh DGP SD Singh Jamwal addressed the media.

Jamwak alleged Wangchuk's connection with Pakistan and raised questions over his visits to the neighbouring countries. During his press conference in Leh, DGP Jamwal said that the police arrested a Pakistan PIO, who was in touch with Wangchuk. "We arrested a Pakistan PIO in the recent past who was reporting back across. We have a record of this. He (Sonam Wanghchuk) had attended a Dawn event in Pakistan. He also visited Bangladesh. So, there is a big question mark on him...Investigation is being done," he added. Sonam Wangchuk Arrested: Police Take Climate Activist in Custody After Violence in Ladakh Statehood Protests.

Ladakh DGP SD Singh Jamwal Explains Reason Behind Sonam Wangchuk's Arrest

Hence, the alleged claim that Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on the directions of the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh without any evidence is false. The alleged claim is falsely attributed to Ladakh DGP SD Singh Jamwal. As clarified by PIB, Jamwal did not make such a statement. The viral video attributing the claim to the Ladakh DGP is a digitally altered video, which has been shared with the intention of misleading the public.

