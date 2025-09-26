Climate activist and Ramon Magsaysay awardee Sonam Wangchuk has been arrested, a day after declaring he was “happy to be arrested anytime for this cause.” His arrest comes soon after the Ministry of Home Affairs cancelled the FCRA registration of his NGO, Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), citing violations. Authorities accuse Wangchuk of inciting a mob through provocative remarks, leading to violence in Ladakh two days ago that killed four people and injured over 50, including security personnel. Wangchuk has denied all allegations by the Centre and UT administration, insisting his movement for Ladakh’s constitutional rights is peaceful. The arrest marks a major escalation in the region’s ongoing statehood agitation. Sonam Wangchuk Responds to CBI Probe Against His Institute Over Alleged FCRA Violation, Says ‘In a Series of Witch-Hunting, All Blame Was Put On Me’ (Watch Video).

#BREAKING | Sonam Wangchuk arrested. He was supposed to address press conference at 2.30 pmhttps://t.co/dFx8O9QRBj pic.twitter.com/XvBVKTWkqq — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) September 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

