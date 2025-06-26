Will There Be School Holiday in Ahmedabad on June 27 for Rath Yatra 2025? Know if Schools in Amdavad Will Remain Open or Shut

Ahmedabad, June 26: With the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra falling on June 27 this year, many students and parents in Ahmedabad city are wondering whether schools will remain open or observe a holiday. The confusion stems from past years, when several schools, especially in cities like Ahmedabad, declared a holiday due to large processions and safety concerns during the Yatra. However, this year, the situation is different.

As per a report published by the Ahmedabad Mirror, the Gujarat government has issued a clear directive asking all schools in the city to remain open on June 27. According to the report, the decision comes as the Praveshotsav, the state’s annual school enrollment drive, is scheduled from June 26 to 28. To ensure uninterrupted participation across districts, the government has instructed schools not to declare a local holiday on the day of the Yatra. Fact Check: Is 7 July 2025 a Public Holiday in India? Will Stock Markets, Banks, Schools and Colleges Remain Shut on July 7 for Muharram? Know the Truth Here.

In line with this directive, school administrators have informed parents that classes will be held as usual. However, keeping in mind the scale of the Rath Yatra celebrations and past safety concerns, parents have been advised to use their discretion when sending children to school. Iran Military Commander Ali Fadavi Arrested for Spying for Israel? Know Truth As Rumours Go Viral.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025, also known as the Chariot Festival or Shree Gundicha Yatra, is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals in India. Held annually in Puri, Odisha, the festival is observed on the Dwitiya Tithi (second day) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase) of the lunar month, considered highly auspicious due to the increasing moonlight. This year, the grand Rath Yatra will take place on Friday, June 27, 2025. Similarly, a rath yatra will also be held in Ahmedabad on June 27.

