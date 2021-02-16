New Delhi, February 16: Twitter has become a fact-cum-reality check platform with users pouring in their personal experiences, incidents and thoughts on various matters. One of the episodes that is widely being talked about in the social media platform is regarding an app called 'Squeaks,' which is promoted by Neel Patel. The Twitterattis sense a big scam in making as the app allegedly offers free iPhones, tabs, job opportunities among other lucrative products and services. iPhone Funny Memes and Jokes Take over Twitter! From 'Pawri Hori Hai' Twist to Mirror Selfie with Apple Phones, Hilarious Posts That Will Make Your Day.

Twitterattis claiming to expose the scam, alleged the app of stealing people's money, personal photos, SMSes among other things. One of them alleged that app founder of accessing photo galleries of its user and sending them their private pictures to "shut their mouths," against fake business. New Bank Fraud: Getting Messages of Money Credited Into Bank Accounts? User Warns of New Cyber Crime Scam Targeting Elderly People.

Here is What Twitterattis Have to Say :

Serial Scammer Exposed?

Stay Safe Everyone!

My bad I trusted scammer @nto1927. Fake Passports. Fake Job Offers. Fake RW. You shameless person accessed photo gallary of people b& sent them their private pictures to shut their mouths. So many innocent lives you played with. Uninstall his apps right now & save yourselves🙏 https://t.co/uxcuVLFGRx — Sunaina Holey (@SunainaHoley) February 15, 2021

Free iPhones?

Official statement by Opindia on @nto1927. 🤣🤣 They finally gave a statement after below tweet all though they knew about this scam from January. But ignored it bacause apna banda hai.. or iPhone jo aane wale the?? They are returning the phones now after getting called out. https://t.co/zyO1hpr4qV pic.twitter.com/0RFxUyJHJR — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 16, 2021

@nto1927 @NaaradPay @SqueaksMedia Do you ever deliver on your promice/orders or this whole thing was a elaborate scam ? Also is there really any customer care or just some guy fooling around with email. I ordered 7 tabs, that too 4G, 3 months back. 1/n pic.twitter.com/fwm6tVjxRt — Arun (@Arun_GoI) January 25, 2021

One of the users claimed that the app's customer care is 'just some guy fooling around with email.' He added that the customer service threatened to block him when complaint against some discrepancy about his order. " It is shameful that you cheat us exploiting our positive sentiments for Indian businesses. At least Chinese firms don't do this kind of fraud," the man posted.

