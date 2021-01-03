Making transactions online could be called safe at this point, where even a touch is risky, but it requires extra alertness at all times. There are numerous hackers and scammers who come up with new techniques to trick people online. Clicking on a single link can empty one's bank accounts within a minute or less. A new bank fraud has been doing the rounds and a video of the kind of messages the person gets has been shared online by singer Sanjay Raina. The person gets messages of certain amount being credited in their bank accounts, and a link attached at the end of it. Clicking on it will likely give an access to the scammer to your details and the money can be lost. Punjab Police’s Cyber Crime Cell Bust Multi-Crore Bank Fraud.

Sanjay Raina took to Twitter to share a video of the kind of messages being forwarded by the supposed scammer. A person trying to scam his target, usually elderly people sends messages of money being credited into one's bank accounts. It is a larger figure like Rs 25,000 or Rs 50,000 or more. There are more than one text messages, with different figures and content. In one of the messages is the link to verify Aadhar and PAN card. In another message, there is a mention of KYC updated, with a link, and one with download app messages and so on. All of these messages are of the same kind and it is a scamming technique. Maharashtra Cyber Crime: Man From Kalyan Duped of Rs 50,000 After Tweeting About Being Wrongly Charged by Bank.

Watch The Video of Messages Here:

All of these messages are from personal phone numbers and not registered to any banks which are generally named with their initials. To make people aware of such crimes, Cyber Yodha initiative has been launched in Telangana recently. If you are getting similar messages or know of someone who could fall prey to such messages, then make them aware about this scamming technique. Do not click on any unverified links, especially with messages of amount being credited or deducted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2021 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).