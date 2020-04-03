'Fake' NASA Satellite Images of India Shared Online Again Following PM Modi's Appeal to Switch Off Lights on April 5 at 9 PM

Fake NASA satellite images of India (Photo Credits: Twitter)

This morning, PM Narendra Modi made a video address to the citizens of India, a first one after the 21-day lockdown announcement. In this video message, he appealed to the citizens to switch off their lights and light diyas, candles, flash or torch at 9 PM on April 5 as a way to beat the darkness by the current situation of Coronavirus pandemic. After his address, netizens were quick to respond in excitement to be a part of this Jagran. They responded with funny reactions about eagerly waiting for Sunday to be a part of this. But the over-excitement was also seen when people began sharing pics of India taken from space and calling it how India would look on April 5 at 9 PM. Fact Check: Viral Social Media Posts Claiming NASA SD13 Satellite Detected Coronavirus Strain Diminishing and Weakening Due to 5 PM Clapping Exercise on Janata Curfew Day Are FAKE, Details Here.

NASA's picture of India taken during Diwali is an iconic photo that comes up on social media timelines every year during the festival. After PM Modi's address to the nation, Diwali was also among the Twitter trends with people saying the action of solidarity on April 5 will be like the festival of lights. In fact, people went ahead and shared fake satellite images of India crediting it to NASA. People started tweeting how India would look like from space on this Sunday, so much so, that even NASA was among the trending topics.

Check Some Tweets Featuring Fake Images of India Taken by NASA:

Here's How India Will Look

NASA has released a photo taken from space in advance as to how will India look on 5th Apr. at 9pm. Feeling proud.#ModiVideoMessage #candles #9pm pic.twitter.com/g4Dz90kL10 — TheNikhil (@vermanikhilv) April 3, 2020

WhatsApp Forwards Game Begins

whatsapp forward on april 5th: india from space today. clicked by nasa 😍😍 jaldi share karo friends. proud to be indian! pic.twitter.com/cwmOopiNXA — pri (@filmesthete) April 3, 2020

Fake Message Alert

April 5 we will light torches, lamps, candles, mobile torch in our balcony & terrace at 9PM for 9 minutes. An hour later whatsapp messages will be circulated telling that the below is the picture of india taken by NASA or ISRO satellite. *Fake alert in advance*#ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/8c5HWk4QLI — Srinivas Jayaprakash 🇮🇳 (@CustosLegis_Jay) April 3, 2020

India on This Sunday

Waiting for whatsapp message This is how india looks on sunday at 9pm..because everybody is holding a candle in their window. Picture brought to you by nasa satellite from future. #waitingforwhatsapp pic.twitter.com/67dFZf80RZ — akshay joshi (@akujoshi) April 3, 2020

Quiet Predictable?

Can't wait for the NASA satellite image on 5th April. — Hasiba Amin 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) April 3, 2020

So people have already started sharing these fake images as NASA's photos that will surface on April 9. Looks like, people are getting too predictable too. Because even during the Janata Curfew, after the Taali and Thali Bajao campaign, there were tweets by netizens to NASA and ISRO asking people to analyse the sounds from Earth. There were many fake messages too that NASA SD13detected soundwaves created by clapping and cringing utensils and recorded virus diminishing and weakening.

With the above tweets, we would like to bring to your notice well in advance that you may get such images of India taken from space very soon but do not believe in them. These are obviously edited pictures.